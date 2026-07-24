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SKODA Kushaq

₹10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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4.7
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Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Overview

The Skoda Kushaq facelift marks the first major update to Skoda Auto India's mid-size SUV since its introduction, bringing a refreshed design, an expanded feature list, and enhanced ownership benefits, while retaining the existing mechanical package. Unveiled for the Indian market, the updated Kushaq focuses on visual and technology-led improvements aimed at keeping the model competitive in one of the most crowded SUV segments. Pre-bookings for the Skoda Kushaq facelift are now open, with the official launch scheduled for 21st Mar 2026. As part of this update, Skoda has also introduced a new top-spec Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG variant and is offering a complimentary 4-year Super Care warranty, extendable up to six years, across the Kushaq range.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price

VariantEngine OptionsEx-Showroom Price
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT1.0 TSI (MT/AT) 10.69 Lakhs – 18.99 Lakhs
Onyx1.0 TSI AT 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Signature1.0 TSI (MT/AT) 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Sportline1.0 TSI (MT/AT) / 1.5 TSI (DSG) 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Prestige1.0 TSI (MT/AT) / 1.5 TSI (DSG) 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG1.0 TSI (AT) / 1.5 TSI (DSG) 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variants & Colours

The facelifted Kushaq continues with a familiar variant structure, now expanded to include a new range-topping Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG variant. This trim adds distinct styling elements that set it apart from the standard versions. Skoda has not yet disclosed the complete list of Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green and Steel Grey for the facelifted model, which is expected to be announced at the time of the price reveal.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Specs & Features

Visually, the Skoda Kushaq facelift receives a comprehensive lighting upgrade, with LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, and LED fog lamps now standard across all variants. Sequential rear turn indicators have been added, enhancing the SUV’s on-road presence. Higher trims feature an illuminated front grille light band and illuminated Škoda lettering at the rear, while alloy wheels are now offered as standard across the lineup, contributing to a more premium appearance.

Inside the cabin, the facelift brings notable technology and comfort enhancements. The SUV now gets a larger digital instrument cluster, with top variants featuring a 10.1-inch fully digital cockpit. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 25.6 cm and now integrates an AI companion powered by Google, adding to its connected tech appeal. Comfort levels have been improved with the introduction of 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation on select variants, while a first-in-segment rear seat massager has also been added. Leatherette upholstery continues to be offered on higher trims.

In terms of convenience features, Skoda has made the sunroof a standard fitment across the Kushaq range, with a panoramic sunroof reserved for higher variants. Additional features such as rain-sensing wipers, defoggers, auto-dimming IRVMs, and rear wipers are now standard, strengthening the overall value proposition of the facelifted model.

Mechanically, the Kushaq facelift remains unchanged. It continues to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform and retains the same suspension setup. Engine options include the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include an 8-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DSG, depending on the engine variant. A key update is the introduction of all-wheel disc brakes for the 1.5-litre variants, aimed at improving braking performance.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Safety

Safety continues to be a strong focus for the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The SUV retains its N/A safety rating and now offers six airbags as standard across all variants. Front parking sensors have been added, while higher trims feature over 40 active and passive safety features, reinforcing the Kushaq's positioning as one of the safer options in its segment.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Offers & Deals

Skoda is offering a complimentary 4-year Super Care warranty on the Kushaq facelift, which can be extended up to six years. Further details regarding launch-specific offers, finance schemes, or exchange benefits are expected to be announced closer to the official launch.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Skoda Kushaq facelift continues to compete against mid-size SUVs such as MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Volkswagen Tera, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate. With its refreshed design, expanded feature list, and enhanced warranty package, the facelifted Kushaq aims to strengthen Skoda’s presence in this highly competitive segment.

Skoda Kushaq Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.72-19.66 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 147.51 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    491 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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New Skoda Kushaq comes with massage seats
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Skoda Kushaq Variants

Skoda Kushaq price starts at ₹ 10.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kushaq comes in 11 variants. Skoda Kushaq's top variant is Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI AT
₹12.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT
₹14.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Skoda Kushaq Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
The new Skoda Kushaq enhances its popular mid-size SUV with upgraded design, technology, comfort, and safety features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
The story compares luxury sedans like Volvo S90, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Lexus ES 300h in terms of pricing, engine specifications, and market availability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 May 2026
This guide explains Skoda Kushaq's EMI calculations to help potential buyers understand ownership costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The Skoda Kushaq facelift features updated design, improved interior, new transmission, and enhanced features, ensuring a competitive compact SUV.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
Skoda's Kushaq base variant offers superior features compared to Volkswagen Taigun, enhancing its appeal in the compact SUV market.Read Full Story

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Skoda Kushaq comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq image
Rs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
4.797
148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-188 mm491 litres4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.3 metres
MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
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141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-KushaqVSHector
Volkswagen TaigunVolkswagen Taigun imageRs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
4.7104
148bhp250NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
-385 Litres4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.05 mKushaqVSTaigun
Renault DusterRenault Duster imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
4.579
160 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--212 mm1789 L (rear seats folded)4343 mm1815 mm1701 mm-KushaqVSDuster
Tata CurvvTata Curvv imageRs. 9.66 LakhsOnwards
4.4389
116 bhp260 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-208 mm500 litres4308 mm1810 mm1630 mm-KushaqVSCurvv
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Victoris imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.7178
Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)Manual, AutomaticSUV6-210 mm265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)4360 mm1795 mm1655 mm5.4 metresKushaqVSVictoris

Skoda Kushaq Expert Review

By: Saptak Bardhan
By: Saptak Bardhan
4
Performance
4
Safety
5
Design
4
Feature
5
Comfort

Pros

Great Ride QualityRear Seat MassagerBigger boot space

Cons

No ADASNo 360-degree camera

One of the most popular segments in the Indian automotive market, compact SUVs have become the choice of car for millions of Indians. Not only that, this segment is one of the most heavily populated, with offerings from every major automaker in India, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Renault, and Volkswagen, among others. However, one of the SUVs in this space has ‘the go’ to match its name, and it just got a facelift. ‘Kushaq’ in Sanskrit means ‘The Emperor’, and his highness has received cosmetic changes along with changes to its feature list and interior. We drove the Skoda Kushaq facelift for a day, and here are our opinions on what the car feels like:

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Exterior

Front fascia of Skoda Kushaq
Front fascia of Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq facelift, while it looks similar to the outgoing model, has plenty of changes which make the SUV look sharper, meaner and more modern. The Kushaq facelift gets slimmed-down LED headlamps with LED DRLs placed on top of the headlamps, which are now standard across variants. Not only that, the faux air dam placed in the lower part of the bumper in the outgoing model has been swapped out for a vertical strip, which makes the car look much cleaner.

Notably, the front grille has been changed to follow Skoda’s modern design philosophy, much like its bigger sibling, the Kodiaq. Another similarity between the new Kushaq and Kodiaq is that both of them feature an LED strip running along the width of the car behind the front grille. The halogen fog lamps have been replaced by LED fog lamps and have been placed to sit right on top of the vertical strip. The front lower grille features a ridge-shaped element that makes it look extremely rugged and gives it the much-needed mean SUV stance.

Rear section of the Skoda Kushaq
Rear section of the Skoda Kushaq

On the sides, not much has changed. The Skoda Kushaq now gets alloy wheels as standard, with the company offering 16-and 17-inch alloy wheels on the model. The Kushaq badging on the side remains the same, along with the roof rails. The rear section has been changed slightly as well.

The rear section also gets a few minor changes, including a connected tail lamp (seemingly so), the lower part of the rear bumper, which has ridges much like the front, a rear wiper and washer and a rear defogger, which have been made standard across variants, among others.

The 1.5L TSI gets Monte Carlo as the top variant now, not as an optional variant. The Monte Carlo edition gets two red lines on the front grille and Monte Carlo badging in the front and back. In addition to that, the Monte Carlo edition gets red brake callipers and different alloy designs. Another thing which has changed is the boot space of the Kushaq. It now gets a boot space of approximately 491 litres, an increase of approximately 106 litres from the previous 385 litres.

More colour options have been added in the form of Shimla Green, Steel Grey and Cherry Red, along with existing colours, including Candy White, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue and Carbon Steel. The SUV looks great in the Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour, especially in the early morning hours.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interiors

The Skoda Kushaq facelift 1.0L version gets beige interiors. The glossy material on the dashboard has been replaced by a matte finish. The dashboard layout remains identical to the outgoing model. A new addition to the cabin is the 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with an AI assistant powered by Google Cloud, which has been made standard across variants, replacing the old 10-inch system. The digital instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation.

Interiors of the Skoda Kushaq facelift
Interiors of the Skoda Kushaq facelift

Additionally, the Skoda Kushaq gets a Climatronic touch-based AC control system, which has been made standard across variants by the company. Moreover, the SUV gets wireless charging, six-way power-adjustable electric seats and front ventilated seats. In addition to that, more standard features include auto-dimming IRVMs and a sunroof, among others. Lower-spec variants get a single-pane sunroof, whereas the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants get a panoramic sunroof.

Interestingly, the Kushaq has been added with a segment-first rear seat massager, which allows owners to sit back and relax, especially if they are chauffeured from point A to B. The 1.5L TSI Monte Carlo edition features a black interior with red stitching and red elements on the dashboard, giving it a sporty feel overall. The more powerful iteration of the SUV gets aluminium pedals, adding to the performance-centric feel of the car. Notably, the headrest gets Monte Carlo embossed in it.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Punch.ev First Drive Review: More Punch Better Value

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Engine Options

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with the same engine options as the outgoing model. The 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

1.0L TSI of the SKoda Kushaq with 8-speed transmission
1.0L TSI of the SKoda Kushaq with 8-speed transmission

The major mechanical change when it comes to the Skoda Kushaq is the eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, which replaces the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission on the 1.0L TSI engine offering. The 1.5L TSI engine is still offered with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Drive Review

The Skoda Kushaq doesn’t feel all that different to drive. The driving dynamics remain the same as the outgoing model. It still has the same precision and agility in its driving. The 1.0L TSI feels sharp and planted in tight turns, agile and manoeuvrable in city traffic and extremely stable at triple-digit speeds. You feel at one with the car, since the steering feedback is extremely accurate, allowing the driver to navigate a car of its size with relative ease. The eight-speed does make the driver’s life a little easier as it adjusts its gear selection pretty quickly, especially if you floor the pedal. The eight-speed was designed to provide better fuel efficiency and better long-term reliability, which it delivers on.

We drove it on the highways and in city traffic, and it performed exceptionally well. Driving dynamics have been Skoda’s strong suite and it continues to make cars that always put many of its competitors to shame. The suspension has been suited to filter out potholes and undulations that are usually present on Indian roads, allowing passengers to enjoy their journey.

Skoda Kushaq drive review
Skoda Kushaq drive review

The seats are well-bolstered with adequate cushioning on the sides. Accommodating a passenger is something it does very well, hugging them tightly even during high-speed lane shifts on the highway. The rear seats, much like the front seats, perform extremely well when it comes to comfort. We drove for approximately 120 km in the Skoda Kushaq facelift, and we felt pretty fresh even after driving it for a whole day. Seat ventilation came to the rescue, especially in Jaipur’s hot weather.

Overall, I felt that the car has not lost its flavour. It is still the same car with a new transmission and a few more comfort features, which entice the customers. The price of the facelifted Kushaq has not been revealed yet, but it will be out on March 21, which will allow us to judge it better in terms of being a value-for-money proposition. However, I feel that Skoda missed out on adding a few features, including a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS, which are some features that cars in a segment below this have. We were hoping that Skoda would address these missing features in this facelift, but unfortunately, it hasn’t. Apart from that, the Kushaq is a great buy, especially the 1.0L, as it brings great value and performance to the owner for approximately half the price of the 1.5L

(Note to readers: The drive was authorised by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The views and opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author.)

Skoda Kushaq Images

Skoda Kushaq Image 1
Skoda Kushaq Image 2
Skoda Kushaq Image 3
Skoda Kushaq Image 4
Skoda Kushaq Image 5
Skoda Kushaq Image 6

Skoda Kushaq Colours

Skoda Kushaq is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Candy White
Cherry Red
Deep Black
Brilliant Silver
Carbon Steel
Lava Blue
Shimla Green
Steel Grey
Candy white

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10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
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Skoda Kushaq User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
5Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Skoda Kushaq User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users continue to praise the Kushaq's performance, safety, design, and user-friendly features. The smooth service experience and significant jump in comfort are also noted, but concerns about spare parts costs and rear seat comfort persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with 6 airbags as standard
  • check circle iconImpressive acceleration and handling
  • check circle iconSpacious interiors with good luggage capacity
  • check circle iconHigh-quality cabin with low noise levels
  • check circle iconUser-friendly technology and logical menus

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh cost of spare parts
  • warning iconNarrow middle rear seat
  • warning iconAC cools slowly in extreme heat
  • warning iconLong clutch travel on manual gearbox
  • warning iconFirm suspension at low speeds
Engine Noise
The 1.0 TSI is a bit vocal when you rev it hard. It’s a sporty sound, but some might find it a bit loud in the cabin.
By: Shivarajkumar (Apr 8, 2026)
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High Speed Stability
At 100kmph, the car feels like it’s doing 60. Very calm and composed. Perfect for long distance touring.
By: Sriimurali (Apr 8, 2026)
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Boot is deep
While it says 385L, the boot is quite deep. You can stack bags on top of each other easily. Very usable space.
By: Rakshith (Apr 8, 2026)
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Long Wait Times
Had to wait 3 months for delivery. Skoda needs to increase production for popular colors like Shimla Green.
By: Dhruva Sarja (Apr 8, 2026)
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The Gold Standard
This car sets the benchmark for what a modern Indian SUV should be. Safe, fast, and very elegant. Highly recommended!
By: Anant Nag (Apr 8, 2026)
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Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kushaq base variant offers several features that are not available on the Volkswagen Taigun entry-level trim.
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13 Apr 2026
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is offered in five variants with updated features and a new automatic gearbox.
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22 Mar 2026
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 Skoda Kushaq Related News
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Skoda Kushaq Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power114 - 147.51 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque178 Nm - 250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.72 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofPanoramic
View all Kushaq specs and features

Skoda Kushaq Mileage

Skoda Kushaq in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Kushaq's petrol variant is 19.76 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

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Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
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Petrol
Manual
19.76 kmpl

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