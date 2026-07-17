2026 Skoda Kodiaq Overview

Skoda Auto has launched the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq in India, updating its flagship SUV with the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and making several premium features more accessible across the range. The latest update builds on the second-generation Kodiaq that debuted in India in 2025, while retaining the same design, platform, powertrain, and overall feature package.

The 2026 Kodiaq is assembled locally at Skoda’s Aurangabad facility using Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The SUV continues with the brand’s Modern Solid design language, featuring a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected LED tail-lamps.

The SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height, while retaining a 2,971 mm wheelbase.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trims with the following ex-showroom prices:

The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at ₹36.99 lakh.

The Sportline variant is priced at ₹44.99 lakh.

The top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim costs ₹46.99 lakh.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launch Date

The updated 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India in 2026. The second-generation Kodiaq originally made its India debut in April 2025.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Variants & Colours

The SUV is now available in three variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

Indian buyers can choose from seven exterior colour options: Race Blue, Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Black Magic, Moon White, Steel Grey, and Graphite Grey.

Skoda Kodiaq: Mileage

The updated Kodiaq is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl, thanks to its revised engine tuning and improved aerodynamics.

Skoda Kodiaq: Specs & Features

Powering the SUV is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while an all-wheel-drive system comes as standard across the range.

The cabin retains the feature-rich layout introduced with the second-generation model. It includes Skoda’s Smart Dial rotary control system positioned below the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Comfort-oriented equipment includes ventilated and heated powered front seats with massage functionality, four USB Type-C charging ports, a 15 W dual wireless charging pad, and a redesigned centre console with the gear selector mounted behind the steering wheel.

For 2026, Skoda has made several premium features more accessible lower down the range. The 360-degree camera and illuminated LED grille strip, which were previously exclusive to the Laurin & Klement trim, are now available from the Sportline variant onwards.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Safety

The biggest update for the 2026 model year is the addition of ADAS on the Sportline and Laurin & Klement variants. The system includes seven functions, comprising emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and exit warning.

The Kodiaq is currently the only Skoda model in India to offer ADAS technology.

Apart from the ADAS package, the SUV continues with safety features such as up to nine airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist.

Skoda Kodiaq: Offers & Deals

Skoda India has not announced any official launch offers for the new Kodiaq. However, dealer-level benefits, such as exchange bonuses and low-interest finance schemes, may be available depending on location and inventory.

Skoda Kodiaq: Rivals

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Jeep Meridian, appealing to buyers seeking a refined, feature-rich SUV with the versatility of seven seats.