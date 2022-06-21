About Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq Expected Release Date:



The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift debuted in India on January 10, 2022. Due to the changeover to BS 6 emission standards, the Kodiaq had to be pulled off Indian shelves previously. But the three-row SUV is back, with fresh styling, new features, and a brand-new engine.



Skoda Kodiaq Price:



Skoda Kodiaq's price ranges from Rs. 34.99 lakh to Rs. 37.49 lakh. Skoda Kodiaq is available in three different models: Style, Sportline and L&K. L&K is its top model.



Skoda Kodiaq Features :



The new Skoda Kodiaq's headlamps are sleeker with new LED DRLs. The grille and the bumpers have been slightly modified as well. The alloy wheels, meanwhile, retain the same design as the previous L&K model, but with a dual-tone finish. The LED taillamps have a new, sharper look at the back, and they now incorporate dynamic turn indicators. The dashboard arrangement is similar to the previous car but has a new digital instrument cluster that may be customized. Then there's the upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen, which is more smooth and snappy and includes in-built navigation as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A wireless charging slot is also located at the bottom. Both front seats offer memory functions, as well as seat ventilation and heating. A 12-speaker CANTON audio system has also been installed. There are also several security features available. Nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, cornering lighting, 360-degree parking camera, hill hold and hill descent, tyre pressure monitor, and differential lock are just a few of the features included in the Kodiaq.



Skoda Kodiaq Performance:



A 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine with 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque powers the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which distributes power to all four axles via the four-wheel-drive system.



Skoda Kodiaq Capacity:



The fuel tank capacity of the Skoda Kodiaq is 58 litres. The Kodiaq can accommodate 7 people. It boasts a 270-litre boot (with all seats in use) capacity and has a roomy back seat.



Skoda Kodiaq Rivals :



The new Kodiaq competes against Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

