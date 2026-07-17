Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs
- Engine1984 cc
- Mileage14.86 kmpl
- Power201 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space447 litres
- Max Torque320 Nm
- Drive Train4
- Kerb Weight1825 kg
Skoda Auto has launched the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq in India, updating its flagship SUV with the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and making several premium features more accessible across the range. The latest update builds on the second-generation Kodiaq that debuted in India in 2025, while retaining the same design, platform, powertrain, and overall feature package.
The 2026 Kodiaq is assembled locally at Skoda’s Aurangabad facility using Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The SUV continues with the brand’s Modern Solid design language, featuring a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected LED tail-lamps.
The SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height, while retaining a 2,971 mm wheelbase.
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trims with the following ex-showroom prices:
The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at ₹36.99 lakh.
The Sportline variant is priced at ₹44.99 lakh.
The top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim costs ₹46.99 lakh.
The updated 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India in 2026. The second-generation Kodiaq originally made its India debut in April 2025.
The SUV is now available in three variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement (L&K).
Indian buyers can choose from seven exterior colour options: Race Blue, Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Black Magic, Moon White, Steel Grey, and Graphite Grey.
The updated Kodiaq is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl, thanks to its revised engine tuning and improved aerodynamics.
Powering the SUV is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while an all-wheel-drive system comes as standard across the range.
The cabin retains the feature-rich layout introduced with the second-generation model. It includes Skoda’s Smart Dial rotary control system positioned below the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.
Comfort-oriented equipment includes ventilated and heated powered front seats with massage functionality, four USB Type-C charging ports, a 15 W dual wireless charging pad, and a redesigned centre console with the gear selector mounted behind the steering wheel.
For 2026, Skoda has made several premium features more accessible lower down the range. The 360-degree camera and illuminated LED grille strip, which were previously exclusive to the Laurin & Klement trim, are now available from the Sportline variant onwards.
The biggest update for the 2026 model year is the addition of ADAS on the Sportline and Laurin & Klement variants. The system includes seven functions, comprising emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and exit warning.
The Kodiaq is currently the only Skoda model in India to offer ADAS technology.
Apart from the ADAS package, the SUV continues with safety features such as up to nine airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist.
Skoda India has not announced any official launch offers for the new Kodiaq. However, dealer-level benefits, such as exchange bonuses and low-interest finance schemes, may be available depending on location and inventory.
In India, the Skoda Kodiaq competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Jeep Meridian, appealing to buyers seeking a refined, feature-rich SUV with the versatility of seven seats.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Skoda Kodiaq
|Rs. 36.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|155 mm
|447 L
|4758 mm
|1864 mm
|1679 mm
|-
|Volkswagen Tayron
|Rs. 41.99 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|4792 mm
|1866 mm
|1665 mm
|6.05 metres
|KodiaqVSTayron
|Nissan X-Trail
|Rs. 48.2 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|300 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|205 mm
|585 litres
|4680 mm
|1840 mm
|1720 mm
|5.5 metres
|KodiaqVSX-Trail
|Toyota Fortuner
|Rs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|KodiaqVSFortuner
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
|Rs. 41.54 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|KodiaqVSFortuner Legender
As the flagship model from Skoda in India, the Kodiaq has a lot of responsibilities placed firmly on its shoulders. It is not a volume driver but it has always been a statement of intent, a model that is glanced at admiringly by those coming into showrooms for the smaller Kushaq and the recently-launched Kylaq. But in recent times, the king of Skoda SUV portfolio in India had begun, ever so slightly, revealing its wrinkles. As such, the second-generation Kodiaq comes in at just the right time to keep the admiration coming without actually being chopped and hacked for an entirely new appeal. Does it deliver enough goods to bring in more buyers to the premium SUV fold?
The Kodiaq has always been a very smart-looking SUV that sports a design and body language that shows it means business. It hasn't ever been flashy, bulky or very athletic and yet, blends all of these together to exude a handsome profile.
The latest Kodiaq continues with this and only gets minor updates to its exterior. Don't fix what's not broken is a good decision here. Its proportions have increased slightly and with it comes the promise of a minor bump up in space in the final row on the inside. It does look a bit more estate-like now but its SUV genetics remain firmly in place courtesy a very prominent bonnet up front, the signature Skoda butterfly grille with gentle chrome and silver inserts on the L&K variant (all-black grille on the Sportline), large wheel arches and one new colour option in each of the two variants. The taillights too have been reworked to give the Kodiaq a bit more character.
The SUV stands on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels but the EV-like pattern on the L&K variant may not sit well with potential Kodiaq buyers looking for a bit more meaner design. Here is where Skoda could have, perhaps, lent the SUV with a more visual play - the alloys of the Sportline could have been retained for L&K as well.
The cabin of the Kodiaq has always been the clincher for it. Its strengths have been balanced on the fundamental aspects of features and premiumness. On both of these counts, the newer Kodiaq delivers even stronger.
A layered dashboard design is crafted well with plenty of soft-touch materials which even make way onto the door panels on the L&K variant. Leatherette upholstery has also been generously used.
The 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment is completely new and is now in a free-standing format. It is fairly ease to use, typically responsive to touch inputs and puts out quite a lot of readings from the plethora of features inside the new Kodiaq. The favourites? Massage function for the front passenger and driver easily takes the crown. The usual array? Seat ventilation, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Canton sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display.
Being a Skoda, the Kodiaq obviously also packs in subtle - a.k.a useful - features like umbrella holder, card holder and plenty of storage spaces in each of the three rows. But the rather simple decision to have three ‘Smart’ dials just under the infotainment screen is a big boon to convenience in a world where cars are relying on on-screen buttons to impress digi-savvy buyers. These dials allow you to easily operate the most-used functions like AC and music volume without you having to hunt for these on the main screen.
As far as space and comfort are concerned, the Kodiaq remains one of the best in its segment. The level of cushioning, the memory function on the front seats, the space in the front two rows - these are miles ahead of most models playing in this segment. And yes, the Fortuner doesn't even come close in this regard. But where the Kodiaq could have hit the ball out of the park - but does not, is in terms of third-row seats. Despite company's claims, space here is still far, far away from being enough for adults while children may only be solaced for a certain amount of time here. True, no other model in this segment has this figured out either. But let that not be an excuse, right?
The Kodiaq is equipped with a two-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood that is paired to a seven-speed DCT. There's around 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque on offer. The company also claims a fuel-efficiency of around 14.80 kilometres to each litre of fuel even if the real-world mileage is likely to be around 10 kmpl.
On the move, the second-gen Kodiaq remains solid and sure-footed with linear progression of momentum in Eco and Normal drive modes. But its turbo motor comes alive in the Sport mode with a burst of acceleration helping what is a fairly large SUV move with vigour. Not a sprinter still but by no means a drifter either.
But when has the Kodiaq ever been bought for sprinting? That's right, never. Instead, the SUV's core capability to deliver a calm drive with excellent ride quality have been retained. The control over noise from the outside and engine bay remains solid while even vibrations are in check regardless of which row you may find yourself in inside. The handling remains on point too with steering response and feedback engineered well.
The suspension setup remains on the of the best in the segment and the relatively high ground clearance helps the Kodiaq move over most obstructions easily, and gently. Body roll is palpable in the second and third row but it is hardly enough to cut points from.
Overall, the Kodiaq still is one of the most-balanced SUVs around with something for the excitable person behind the wheel and the passengers elsewhere.
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is all about working on what has worked so far for the three-row premium SUV in India so far. Are the updates big enough to make existing Kodiaq owners feel the need to switch? No. But are these significant enough to make others sit up and take note? Sure.
The Kodiaq is more than likely to still play to its own, rather exclusive, gallery and remains a great option for those looking at a large SUV that isn't a Fortuner. It drives well, has more features plonked in and looks reasonably well too. Skoda has packed in an array of safety features too with the list boasting of nine airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a park assist system, among others. While not exactly bang for the buck, the second-generation sure can be a great option in the around ₹50 lakh price mark.
Skoda Kodiaq is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|201 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|320 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|14.86 kmpl
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
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