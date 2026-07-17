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SKODA Kodiaq

₹36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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2026 Skoda Kodiaq Overview

Skoda Auto has launched the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq in India, updating its flagship SUV with the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and making several premium features more accessible across the range. The latest update builds on the second-generation Kodiaq that debuted in India in 2025, while retaining the same design, platform, powertrain, and overall feature package.

The 2026 Kodiaq is assembled locally at Skoda’s Aurangabad facility using Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The SUV continues with the brand’s Modern Solid design language, featuring a redesigned butterfly grille, sleeker LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and connected LED tail-lamps.

The SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height, while retaining a 2,971 mm wheelbase.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trims with the following ex-showroom prices:

The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at 36.99 lakh.

The Sportline variant is priced at 44.99 lakh.

The top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim costs 46.99 lakh.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launch Date

The updated 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India in 2026. The second-generation Kodiaq originally made its India debut in April 2025.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Variants & Colours

The SUV is now available in three variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

Indian buyers can choose from seven exterior colour options: Race Blue, Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Black Magic, Moon White, Steel Grey, and Graphite Grey.

Skoda Kodiaq: Mileage

The updated Kodiaq is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl, thanks to its revised engine tuning and improved aerodynamics.

Skoda Kodiaq: Specs & Features

Powering the SUV is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while an all-wheel-drive system comes as standard across the range.

The cabin retains the feature-rich layout introduced with the second-generation model. It includes Skoda’s Smart Dial rotary control system positioned below the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Comfort-oriented equipment includes ventilated and heated powered front seats with massage functionality, four USB Type-C charging ports, a 15 W dual wireless charging pad, and a redesigned centre console with the gear selector mounted behind the steering wheel.

For 2026, Skoda has made several premium features more accessible lower down the range. The 360-degree camera and illuminated LED grille strip, which were previously exclusive to the Laurin & Klement trim, are now available from the Sportline variant onwards.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Safety

The biggest update for the 2026 model year is the addition of ADAS on the Sportline and Laurin & Klement variants. The system includes seven functions, comprising emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and exit warning.

The Kodiaq is currently the only Skoda model in India to offer ADAS technology.

Apart from the ADAS package, the SUV continues with safety features such as up to nine airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist.

Skoda Kodiaq: Offers & Deals

Skoda India has not announced any official launch offers for the new Kodiaq. However, dealer-level benefits, such as exchange bonuses and low-interest finance schemes, may be available depending on location and inventory.

Skoda Kodiaq: Rivals

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Jeep Meridian, appealing to buyers seeking a refined, feature-rich SUV with the versatility of seven seats.

Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.86 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    201 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    320 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1825 kg
View All Kodiaq SpecsView specs icon

Skoda Kodiaq Variants

Skoda Kodiaq price starts at ₹ 36.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 46.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kodiaq comes in 3 variants. Skoda Kodiaq's top variant is L&K.
3 Variants Available
Kodiaq Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kodiaq Sportline
₹44.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kodiaq L&K
₹46.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Skoda Kodiaq Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Kia Carnival offer diverse diesel MPV options in India, catering to different budget and luxury needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq are affordable SUVs offering efficiency, safety, and convenience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
Skoda launches a limited Fabia Motorsport Edition, celebrating 125 years of motorsport, featuring unique design and powerful engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 May 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq competes with the pricier Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, emphasizing comfort over sportiness.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Skoda launched the 2026 Kodiaq in India, reducing its price and adding advanced safety features, competing with Toyota Fortuner.Read Full Story

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Skoda Kodiaq comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq image
Rs. 36.99 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV-155 mm447 L4758 mm1864 mm1679 mm-
Volkswagen TayronVolkswagen Tayron imageRs. 41.99 LakhsOnwards
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Nissan X-TrailNissan X-Trail imageRs. 48.2 LakhsOnwards
3.82
161 bhp300 NmAutomaticSUV7205 mm585 litres4680 mm1840 mm1720 mm5.5 metresKodiaqVSX-Trail
Toyota FortunerToyota Fortuner imageRs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4348
201 bhp500 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresKodiaqVSFortuner
Toyota Fortuner LegenderToyota Fortuner Legender imageRs. 41.54 LakhsOnwards
51
201 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV7-296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresKodiaqVSFortuner Legender

Skoda Kodiaq Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4.5
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
4.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around

As the flagship model from Skoda in India, the Kodiaq has a lot of responsibilities placed firmly on its shoulders. It is not a volume driver but it has always been a statement of intent, a model that is glanced at admiringly by those coming into showrooms for the smaller Kushaq and the recently-launched Kylaq. But in recent times, the king of Skoda SUV portfolio in India had begun, ever so slightly, revealing its wrinkles. As such, the second-generation Kodiaq comes in at just the right time to keep the admiration coming without actually being chopped and hacked for an entirely new appeal. Does it deliver enough goods to bring in more buyers to the premium SUV fold?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior Highlights

The string-like LED lights on the grille of the L&K variant of the Kodiaq is an exercise in some degree of creativity from Skoda designers. But for most parts, it will divide opinions.
The string-like LED lights on the grille of the L&K variant of the Kodiaq is an exercise in some degree of creativity from Skoda designers. But for most parts, it will divide opinions.

The Kodiaq has always been a very smart-looking SUV that sports a design and body language that shows it means business. It hasn't ever been flashy, bulky or very athletic and yet, blends all of these together to exude a handsome profile.

The latest Kodiaq continues with this and only gets minor updates to its exterior. Don't fix what's not broken is a good decision here. Its proportions have increased slightly and with it comes the promise of a minor bump up in space in the final row on the inside. It does look a bit more estate-like now but its SUV genetics remain firmly in place courtesy a very prominent bonnet up front, the signature Skoda butterfly grille with gentle chrome and silver inserts on the L&K variant (all-black grille on the Sportline), large wheel arches and one new colour option in each of the two variants. The taillights too have been reworked to give the Kodiaq a bit more character.

The rear profile of the Kodiaq is quite smart and now comes with updated light units on either side.
The rear profile of the Kodiaq is quite smart and now comes with updated light units on either side.

The SUV stands on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels but the EV-like pattern on the L&K variant may not sit well with potential Kodiaq buyers looking for a bit more meaner design. Here is where Skoda could have, perhaps, lent the SUV with a more visual play - the alloys of the Sportline could have been retained for L&K as well.

The Sportline variant of the Kodiaq gets subtle elemental changes compared to the L&K version. Check out the alloy design here which is different from the top-end version.
The Sportline variant of the Kodiaq gets subtle elemental changes compared to the L&K version. Check out the alloy design here which is different from the top-end version.
2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Cabin Highlights

The cabin of the Kodiaq has always been the clincher for it. Its strengths have been balanced on the fundamental aspects of features and premiumness. On both of these counts, the newer Kodiaq delivers even stronger.

A layered dashboard design is crafted well with plenty of soft-touch materials which even make way onto the door panels on the L&K variant. Leatherette upholstery has also been generously used.

The lettering on the steering wheel replaces the Skoda logo that was on the previous edition of the Kodiaq. The SUV also feels more plush than before.
The lettering on the steering wheel replaces the Skoda logo that was on the previous edition of the Kodiaq. The SUV also feels more plush than before.

The 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment is completely new and is now in a free-standing format. It is fairly ease to use, typically responsive to touch inputs and puts out quite a lot of readings from the plethora of features inside the new Kodiaq. The favourites? Massage function for the front passenger and driver easily takes the crown. The usual array? Seat ventilation, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Canton sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display.

Check out the all-black colour theme inside the Sportline variant of the new Kodiaq.
Check out the all-black colour theme inside the Sportline variant of the new Kodiaq.

Being a Skoda, the Kodiaq obviously also packs in subtle - a.k.a useful - features like umbrella holder, card holder and plenty of storage spaces in each of the three rows. But the rather simple decision to have three ‘Smart’ dials just under the infotainment screen is a big boon to convenience in a world where cars are relying on on-screen buttons to impress digi-savvy buyers. These dials allow you to easily operate the most-used functions like AC and music volume without you having to hunt for these on the main screen.

Three dials on the center console of the new Kodiaq can be used for a wide variety of functions like AC, volume control and more.
Three dials on the center console of the new Kodiaq can be used for a wide variety of functions like AC, volume control and more.

As far as space and comfort are concerned, the Kodiaq remains one of the best in its segment. The level of cushioning, the memory function on the front seats, the space in the front two rows - these are miles ahead of most models playing in this segment. And yes, the Fortuner doesn't even come close in this regard. But where the Kodiaq could have hit the ball out of the park - but does not, is in terms of third-row seats. Despite company's claims, space here is still far, far away from being enough for adults while children may only be solaced for a certain amount of time here. True, no other model in this segment has this figured out either. But let that not be an excuse, right?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Drive traits

The Kodiaq is still not the most enthusiastic mover but it more than makes up for it by offering a planted and refined drive experience.
The Kodiaq is still not the most enthusiastic mover but it more than makes up for it by offering a planted and refined drive experience.

The Kodiaq is equipped with a two-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood that is paired to a seven-speed DCT. There's around 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque on offer. The company also claims a fuel-efficiency of around 14.80 kilometres to each litre of fuel even if the real-world mileage is likely to be around 10 kmpl.

On the move, the second-gen Kodiaq remains solid and sure-footed with linear progression of momentum in Eco and Normal drive modes. But its turbo motor comes alive in the Sport mode with a burst of acceleration helping what is a fairly large SUV move with vigour. Not a sprinter still but by no means a drifter either.

But when has the Kodiaq ever been bought for sprinting? That's right, never. Instead, the SUV's core capability to deliver a calm drive with excellent ride quality have been retained. The control over noise from the outside and engine bay remains solid while even vibrations are in check regardless of which row you may find yourself in inside. The handling remains on point too with steering response and feedback engineered well.

The suspension setup remains on the of the best in the segment and the relatively high ground clearance helps the Kodiaq move over most obstructions easily, and gently. Body roll is palpable in the second and third row but it is hardly enough to cut points from.

Overall, the Kodiaq still is one of the most-balanced SUVs around with something for the excitable person behind the wheel and the passengers elsewhere.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Verdict

Skoda Kodiaq remains an excellent option for someone not wanting a Fortuner and not desiring an established luxury brand.
Skoda Kodiaq remains an excellent option for someone not wanting a Fortuner and not desiring an established luxury brand.

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is all about working on what has worked so far for the three-row premium SUV in India so far. Are the updates big enough to make existing Kodiaq owners feel the need to switch? No. But are these significant enough to make others sit up and take note? Sure.

The Kodiaq is more than likely to still play to its own, rather exclusive, gallery and remains a great option for those looking at a large SUV that isn't a Fortuner. It drives well, has more features plonked in and looks reasonably well too. Skoda has packed in an array of safety features too with the list boasting of nine airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a park assist system, among others. While not exactly bang for the buck, the second-generation sure can be a great option in the around 50 lakh price mark.

Skoda Kodiaq Images

Skoda Kodiaq Image 1
Skoda Kodiaq Image 2
Skoda Kodiaq Image 3
Skoda Kodiaq Image 4
Skoda Kodiaq Image 5
Skoda Kodiaq Image 6

Skoda Kodiaq Colours

Skoda Kodiaq is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Moon White
Bronx Gold
Magic Black
Graphite Grey
Race Blue
Velvet Red
Moon white metallic

Skoda Kodiaq Alternatives

Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

41.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
KodiaqvsTayron
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

48.2 Lakhs
KodiaqvsX-Trail
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
KodiaqvsFortuner
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
KodiaqvsFortuner Legender

Skoda Kodiaq Related News

Skoda Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin
13 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
The Kodiaq RS sold out in six minutes in India, with only 50 units offered under Škoda’s limited campaign.
Gone in 6 minutes: Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in India
23 Jun 2026
The new Skoda Kodiaq RS combines a 265 bhp turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive and sport-focused styling updates.
Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings opened; Will be limited to 50 units only
22 Jun 2026
View all
 Skoda Kodiaq Related News

Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features

Max Power201 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque320 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage14.86 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofPanoramic
View all Kodiaq specs and features

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