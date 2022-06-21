Skoda Kodiaq is a 7 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,499,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1,984 cc engine available in and 11 transmission option: Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift,Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. Skoda Kodiaq mileage is 12.78 to 12.78 kmpl.Change City
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34.99 to 37.49 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs
Skoda Kodiaq
Mileage 12.78 kmpl
Engine 1,984 cc
Transmission Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift,Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol
About Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq Expected Release Date:
The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift debuted in India on January 10, 2022. Due to the changeover t
Skoda Kodiaq Price List, Specifications and Features
Style
1984 cc | 188 bhp |
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl
Driving Range
741 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Torsion Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Width
1882 mm
Length
4699 mm
Height
1665 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
270 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
-
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body Kit
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Scuff Plates
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
One Touch - Up
All
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
4
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Headlights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Speakers
6+
USB Compatibility
YES
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
No
DVD Playback
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seats
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Stone Beige / Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Skoda has launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India Read More