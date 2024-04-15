HT Auto
Ola S1 X Electric Becomes Cheaper, Available At A Starting Price Of 69,999

Ola S1 X electric becomes cheaper, available at a starting price of 69,999

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 14:23 PM
Ola Electric on Monday announced a price cut for the S1 X electric scooter. Now, after the price revision, the Ola S1 X is available at a starting price of 69,999 (ex-showroom), instead of 79,999 (ex-showroom). The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer has slashed the pricing of all three variants of the Ola S1 X, ranging between 4,000 and 10,000. Also, the EV giant has stated that bookings for the electric scooter are already open on its website and deliveries for it will commence from next week.

Ola Electric claims this downward price revision will make the electric scooter more affordable to consumers and will eventually expedite the electric mobility adoption across India. The Ola S1 X electric scooter is available in three different variants, depending on battery pack options. While the 2 kWh battery-powered variant comes priced at 69,999 (ex-showroom), instead of 79,999 (ex-showroom), the 3 kWh battery pack variant now comes priced at 84,999 (ex-showroom), instead of 89,999 (ex-showroom). The top-end 4 kWh battery-powered variant of the S1 X scooter now comes priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom), down from the previous pricing of 109,999 (ex-showroom).

Watch: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions

The Ola S1 X comes as the most affordable electric scooter from the EV manufacturer's S1 range of products. The other models in the lineup are the flagship S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+. While the EV maker has expedited the electric two-wheeler adoption in India with its range of scooters, now the company is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the rapidly growing market in India with its upcoming electric motorcycles.

Ola Electric is working on four different electric motorcycles, which are slated to break cover in late 2024. The company already showcased four different concept motorcycles and currently, those are in the development phase. Besides that, Ola Electric is working on an electric car as well.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2024, 14:23 PM IST
