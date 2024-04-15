Ola S1 X electric becomes cheaper, available at a starting price of 69,999

Ola Electric on Monday announced a price cut for the S1 X electric scooter. Now, after the price revision, the Ola S1 X is available at a starting price of ₹69,999 (ex-showroom), instead of ₹79,999 (ex-showroom). The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer has slashed the pricing of all three variants of the Ola S1 X, ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹10,000. Also, the EV giant has stated that bookings for the electric scooter are already open on its website and deliveries for it will commence from next week.

Ola Electric claims this downward price revision will make the electric scooter more affordable to consumers and will eventually expedite the electric mobility adoption across India. The Ola S1 X electric scooter is available in three different variants, depending on battery pack options. While the 2 kWh battery-powered variant comes priced at ₹69,999 (ex-showroom), instead of ₹79,999 (ex-showroom), the 3 kWh battery pack variant now comes priced at 84,999 (ex-showroom), instead of ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The top-end 4 kWh battery-powered variant of the S1 X scooter now comes priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), down from the previous pricing of ₹109,999 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ola Electric S1 X 3 kWh 3 kWh 151 km 151 km ₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Seeka Vatsal250 1.25 kWh 1.25 kWh 80 km 80 km ₹72,910 Compare View Offers Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh 2.4 kWh 130 km 130 km ₹ 99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Electric AE-29 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh 80 km 80 km ₹85,000 - 90,000 View Details Vida V1 3.94 kWh 3.94 kWh 110 km 110 km ₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro 3 kWh 3 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹99,999 Compare

Watch: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions

The Ola S1 X comes as the most affordable electric scooter from the EV manufacturer's S1 range of products. The other models in the lineup are the flagship S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+. While the EV maker has expedited the electric two-wheeler adoption in India with its range of scooters, now the company is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the rapidly growing market in India with its upcoming electric motorcycles.

Ola Electric is working on four different electric motorcycles, which are slated to break cover in late 2024. The company already showcased four different concept motorcycles and currently, those are in the development phase. Besides that, Ola Electric is working on an electric car as well.

First Published Date: