Ola Electric S1 Key Specs
- Speed95 kmph
- Range128 - 181 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3 - 4 kWh
- Motor Power8.5 kW
Ola Electric has discontinued the S1 electric scooter in India and it has been delisted from the company's website. The decision to shelve the model was made in 2023 to simplify its product lineup. Ola now offers only the S1 Z as the base model and the S1 Pro as the top-tier model. While no official reason was provided, it is speculated that the move aimed to streamline production and reduce internal competition among models.
The Ola S1 was available from a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.0 lakh. It came in two variants, where the entry-level model came fitted with a 2 kWh battery pack that allowed for an IDC-claimed range of 91 km per charge. For ₹10,000 more, the battery pack could be updated to a 3 kWh unit that enabled a single-charge range of 141 km (IDC-claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ola Electric S1
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|58 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Aluminium Alloy
|181 km
|-
|8500 w
|Honda QC3
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|145 km
|2 Hours 40 Minutes
|-
|S1VSQC3
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|129 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 40 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|S1VSKonarc
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|S1VSEC-06
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|S1VSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|S1VSiQube
|Ampere Nexus
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|162 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|3 Hours
|3.3 kW
|S1VSNexus
|Max Power
|8500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3-4 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|128-181 Km
|Charging Time
|6 Hrs 30 minutes
|Max Speed
|95 Kmph
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