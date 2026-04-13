Ola S1:

Ola Electric has discontinued the S1 electric scooter in India and it has been delisted from the company's website. The decision to shelve the model was made in 2023 to simplify its product lineup. Ola now offers only the S1 Z as the base model and the S1 Pro as the top-tier model. While no official reason was provided, it is speculated that the move aimed to streamline production and reduce internal competition among models.

The Ola S1 was available from a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.0 lakh. It came in two variants, where the entry-level model came fitted with a 2 kWh battery pack that allowed for an IDC-claimed range of 91 km per charge. For ₹10,000 more, the battery pack could be updated to a 3 kWh unit that enabled a single-charge range of 141 km (IDC-claimed).