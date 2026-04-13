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DISCONTINUED

OLA ELECTRIC S1

₹1.24 Lakhs*
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Ola Electric S1 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ola S1:

Ola Electric has discontinued the S1 electric scooter in India and it has been delisted from the company's website. The decision to shelve the model was made in 2023 to simplify its product lineup. Ola now offers only the S1 Z as the base model and the S1 Pro as the top-tier model. While no official reason was provided, it is speculated that the move aimed to streamline production and reduce internal competition among models.

The Ola S1 was available from a starting ex-showroom price of 1.0 lakh. It came in two variants, where the entry-level model came fitted with a 2 kWh battery pack that allowed for an IDC-claimed range of 91 km per charge. For 10,000 more, the battery pack could be updated to a 3 kWh unit that enabled a single-charge range of 141 km (IDC-claimed).

Ola Electric S1 Alternatives

Honda QC3

Honda QC3

1.35 Lakhs
S1vsQC3
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

1.02 - 1.45 Lakhs
S1vsKonarc
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
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TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

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TVS iQube

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Ola Electric S1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    128 - 181 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3 - 4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    8.5 kW
View All S1 SpecsView specs icon

Ola Electric S1 Videos

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Ola Electric S1 Variants

Ola Electric S1 price starts at ₹ 1.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S1 Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
181 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

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Ola Electric S1 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric S1 image
Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-58 NmScooters125 kgDiscDiscAluminium Alloy181 km-8500 w
Honda QC3Honda QC3 imageRs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy145 km2 Hours 40 Minutes-S1VSQC3
Ather Energy KonarcAther Energy Konarc imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards--Scooters129 kgDiscDrumAlloy161 km5 Hours 40 Minutes4.7 kWS1VSKonarc
Yamaha EC-06Yamaha EC-06 imageRs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
-Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kWS1VSEC-06
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWS1VSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1463
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWS1VSiQube
Ampere NexusAmpere Nexus imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards-162 NmScooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km3 Hours3.3 kWS1VSNexus

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Ola Electric S1 Images

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Ola Electric S1 Related News

The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range
13 Apr 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 22: Hero Xpulse 210 review, Aston Martin Vanquish launched, Ola S1 Gen 3 delivery begins & more…
23 Mar 2025
The Gen 3 electric scooters from Ola Electric come in 8 variations.
Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin
22 Mar 2025
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
Ola Electric announces benefits on S1 range of electric scooters. Check details
14 Mar 2025
Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
View all
 Ola Electric S1 Related News

Ola Electric S1 Specifications and Features

Max Power8500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3-4 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Range128-181 Km
Charging Time6 Hrs 30 minutes
Max Speed95 Kmph
View all S1 specs and features

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