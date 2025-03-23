Auto recap, March 22: Hero Xpulse 210 review, Aston Martin Vanquish launch, Ola S1 Gen 3 delivery & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 22.

Hero XPulse 210 first ride review: More than just 10 extra cc

It was in 2014 when Hero MotoCorp launched the Impulse in the Indian market, a dual-sport motorcycle that failed to make a mark and was discontinued in just two years. Then in 2019, the brand brought the XPulse 200 and it slowly gathered a lot of followers. Then in 2021, Hero updated the motorcycle with a 4-valve engine and a few other updates. One of the gripes that people had with the XPulse 200 4V was the lack of power. Now, the brand has addressed that by launching the XPulse 210 which sits above the XPulse 200. As the name reveals, the XPulse 210 uses a larger engine than the XPulse 200 4V. However, Hero MotoCorp says that the XPulse 210 is more than just an extra 10 cc. To test this claim, the company invited us to the beautiful city of Udaipur where they set out a route for us which included off-road sections, twisty roads and open highways.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at ₹ 8.85 crore

Aston Martin launched the 2025 Vanquish in India at a starting price of ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom, without options). Aston Martin revived the Vanquish model after a long wait of 6 years and making its global debut in September 2024. The supercar will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units per year. The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish will begin global deliveries in Q4 of 2025 and with its exclusive production cap and great performance it is set to rival other popular supercars in the market such as the Ferrari 12cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto.

Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin

Ola Electric has announced that they have commenced the deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market. At the launch event of the scooters, the brand said that the deliveries would begin in February but it got delayed. The Gen 3 electric scooters were launched on January 31st. A total of eight scooters have been introduced, beginning with the S1 Pro+, followed by the S1 Pro, and then the S1 X and S1 X+. These models will be available with varying battery pack sizes.

