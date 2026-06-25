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Ola Electric S1 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
S1 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Iqube
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w 4.4 kW
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock-
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°10 Degree
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 Inch touch screen5 Inch TFT
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,11,422
RTO
8,8110
Insurance
3,1395,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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