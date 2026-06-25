In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
S1 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Iqube
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours