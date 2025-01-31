HT Auto
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
JUST LAUNCHED

OLA ELECTRIC S1 X 3 Gen

Launch Date: 31 Jan 2025
79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X 3 Gen Key Specs

Info
Speed

Category Average: 59.6 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

S1 X 3 Gen: 125.0 kmph

Category average
Info
Range

Category Average: 106.95 km

Tooltip
Tooltip

S1 X 3 Gen: 175.0 km

Category average
Info
Battery

Category Average: 2.16 kwh

Tooltip
Tooltip

S1 X 3 Gen: 2.0 - 4.0 kwh

Category average

View all S1 X 3 Gen Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

Latest Update

  Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more
  Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at ₹79,999

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Variants

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 4 kWh.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹79,999*
    Speed
    101 kmph
    Range
    108 km
    ₹89,999*
    Speed
    115 kmph
    Range
    176 km
    ₹99,999*
    Speed
    123 kmph
    Range
    242 km
    ₹1.08 Lakhs*
    Speed
    125 kmph
    Range
    242 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Images

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2-4 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Range108-242 km
    HeadlightLED
    View all S1 X 3 Gen specs and features

    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    News

    Ola Electric has launched its Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more
    1 Feb 2025
    Deliveries of the Gen 3 electric scooters will begin in mid-February.
    Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at 79,999
    31 Jan 2025
    Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup was first showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024.
    Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more
    30 Jan 2025
    Ola Arrowhead will be equipped with a digital screen that will show all the vital information to the rider.
    Ola Arrowhead electric motorcycle teased, will launch soon
    30 Jan 2025
    The new electric scooters are expected to retain the iconic design language
    Ola Gen 3 electric scooter to be revealed on 31st January
    29 Jan 2025
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is the Plus 4 kWh.
    The Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 108-242 km and a battery capacity of 2-4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, 2 kWh is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus 4 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2-4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 108-242 km on a single charge.

