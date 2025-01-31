Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 4 kWh.
Category Average: 59.6 kmph
S1 X 3 Gen: 125.0 kmph
Category Average: 106.95 km
S1 X 3 Gen: 175.0 km
Category Average: 2.16 kwh
S1 X 3 Gen: 2.0 - 4.0 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|2-4 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|108-242 km
|Headlight
|LED
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
₹99,999*
₹90,000*
₹79,999*
₹79,999*
₹79,999*
₹79,999*
₹79,999*
₹80,000*
₹79,990*
₹79,900*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
242 km
Range
80 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
130-170
Range
137 km
Range
80-100 Km
Range
104 km
Range
80-100 Km
Motor Power
7 kW
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1600 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
89.5 kg
Kerb Weight
102 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
71 kg
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Kerb Weight
83 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
|Currently viewing
|S1 X 3 Gen vs QC1
|S1 X 3 Gen vs CRX
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Ryder SuperMax
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Xeniaa
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Jeet X
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Primo
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Bright
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Zulu
|S1 X 3 Gen vs Empire
