Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 5.3 kWh.
Category Average: 70.9 kmph
S1 Pro 3 Gen: 141.0 kmph
Category Average: 133.5 km
S1 Pro 3 Gen: 248.0 km
Category Average: 2.77 kwh
S1 Pro 3 Gen: 3.0 - 5.3 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|3-5.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|176-320 km
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Range
320 km
Range
102 km
Range
140 km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
132 km
Range
100 km
Range
100-150 km
Range
100-200 km
Range
75-120 km
Range
60-70 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6 kW
Motor Power
2.67 kW
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
