Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Pro 3 Gen

Launch Date: 31 Jan 2025
1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
S1 Pro 3 Gen Key Specs

Speed

S1 Pro 3 Gen: 141.0 kmph

Range

S1 Pro 3 Gen: 248.0 km

Battery

S1 Pro 3 Gen: 3.0 - 5.3 kwh

View all S1 Pro 3 Gen Specs and Features

About Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Latest Update

  • Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at ₹79,999
  • Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Alternatives

    Honda Activa E

    Honda Activa E

    1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
    Numeros Diplos Max

    Numeros Diplos Max

    1.1 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

    1.15 Lakhs
    Rowwet Rame

    Rowwet Rame

    1.15 Lakhs
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Variants

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 5.3 kWh.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Speed
    117 kmph
    Range
    176 km
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Speed
    125 kmph
    Range
    242 km
    ₹1.55 Lakhs*
    Speed
    128 kmph
    Range
    242 km
    ₹1.7 Lakhs*
    Speed
    141 kmph
    Range
    320 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Images

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3-5.3 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range176-320 km
    View all S1 Pro 3 Gen specs and features

    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    News

    Deliveries of the Gen 3 electric scooters will begin in mid-February.
    Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at 79,999
    31 Jan 2025
    Ola Electric Gen-3 e-scooter lineup was first showcased at the Ola Sankalp 2024.
    Auto recap, Jan 29: Ola Gen 3 electric scooter revealing date, Honda opening new electric 2-wheeler plant and more
    30 Jan 2025
    Ola Arrowhead will be equipped with a digital screen that will show all the vital information to the rider.
    Ola Arrowhead electric motorcycle teased, will launch soon
    30 Jan 2025
    The new electric scooters are expected to retain the iconic design language
    Ola Gen 3 electric scooter to be revealed on 31st January
    29 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster bike production begins, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched
    22 Jan 2025
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen is the Plus 5.3 kWh.
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 176-320 km and a battery capacity of 3-5.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, 3 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus 5.3 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3-5.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 176-320 km on a single charge.

