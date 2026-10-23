Kawasaki Z300 launched in India at 3.24 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the Z300 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.24 lakh. The new motorcycle becomes the entry-level model in the Japanese manufacturer's Z series in the country. Based on the Ninja 300 , the Z300 features a streetfighter design, a parallel-twin engine and an upright riding position.

The Z300 shares its underpinnings with the Ninja 300 but adopts a more aggressive design inspired by the larger Kawasaki Z900. It will compete against motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India's performance-oriented naked streetfighter segment.

Kawasaki Z300: Design and features

The Kawasaki Z300 follows the brand's Sugomi design philosophy, characterised by sharp bodywork and an aggressive stance. The front end features a Z-shaped headlamp design, flanked by muscular fuel tank extensions that give the motorcycle a distinctive streetfighter appearance.

The motorcycle is available in two colour options: Candy Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony.

In terms of features, the Z300 gets an LCD instrument console that displays information such as speed, engine rpm, fuel level, time, odometer, dual trip meters, service reminders and coolant temperature. It also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Kawasaki Z300: Engine and hardware

Powering the Kawasaki Z300 is a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine shared with the Ninja 300. On the Z300, the engine produces 39.4 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.3 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle uses a tubular frame, a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and a Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 290mm front petal disc and a 220mm rear petal disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and has a 17-litre fuel tank. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 175kg and ground clearance of 140mm.

Kawasaki Z300: Rivals and pricing

At ₹3.24 lakh, the Kawasaki Z300 commands a premium over several of its rivals. The KTM 390 Duke, priced at around ₹2.85 lakh, and the TVS Apache RTR 310, priced at around ₹2.30 lakh, are among its key competitors.

While these rivals offer performance-oriented hardware and features, the Kawasaki Z300 differentiates itself with its parallel-twin engine configuration. This could appeal to buyers looking for a multi-cylinder motorcycle with a focus on engine refinement, alongside the styling and brand appeal of Kawasaki's larger Z-series models.

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