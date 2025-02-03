HT Auto
search icon
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Front Right View
1/10
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Left View
2/10
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Right View
3/10
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Seat View
4/10
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Suspension View
5/10
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Brand Name View
View all Images
6/10

ROYAL ENFIELD Himalayan Electric

Exp. Launch in Dec 2026
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
7 - 8 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

About Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric

Himalayan Electric Latest Update

  • KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
  • Auto recap, Feb 2: New KTM 390 Adventure booking begins, MG ZS EV price hiked, Royal Enfield and TVS January sales

    • Himalayan Electric Launch Date

    The Royal Enfield Himalayan ...Read More

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Images

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 1
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 2
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 3
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 4
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 5
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 6
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 7
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 8
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 9
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Image 10
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric News

    KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete in the adventure motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, with each offering distinct advantages to the riders.
    KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    3 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 2: New KTM 390 Adventure booking begins, MG ZS EV price hiked, Royal Enfield and TVS January sales
    3 Feb 2025
    Latest news on February 2, 2025: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 played a key role in the growth of the company's sales performance in January 2025.
    Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 2, 2025: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 propels growth for the brand in January
    2 Feb 2025
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 played a key role in the growth of the company's sales performance in January 2025.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 propels growth for the brand in January
    2 Feb 2025
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in 2.5 years
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone
    28 Jan 2025
    View all
     Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric News
    Explore Other Options

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 7-8 Lakhs.
    The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric is expected to launch in Dec 2026.
    It has both transmissions.
    The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

    1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

    79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200

    12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Keeway K300 SF

    Keeway K300 SF

    1.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Electric Bikes

    Tunwal Storm ZX

    Tunwal Storm ZX

    0.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Storm ZX Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    View all
     Popular Electric Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew bikesRoyal Enfield bikesRoyal Enfield Himalayan Electric