Ola Electric Roadster Pro price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Roadster Pro's top variant is 16 kWh.
Category Average: 159.5 kmph
Roadster Pro: 194.0 kmph
Category Average: 412.0 km
Roadster Pro: 447.5 km
Category Average: 5.75 hrs
Roadster Pro: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 9.4 kwh
Roadster Pro: 8.0 - 16.0 kwh
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Ola Electric Roadster Pro is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|8-16 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|316-579
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
₹2 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
Charging Time
7 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Range
579 km
Range
501 km
Motor Power
52 kW
Motor Power
11 kW
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Roadster Pro vs Roadster X+
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price