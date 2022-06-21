Home > New Bikes > Kawasaki > Z900
Kawasaki Z900 starting price is Rs. 769,900 in India. Kawasaki Z900 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 948 cc engine.

Kawasaki Z900

Change City
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z900 (HT Auto photo)
+21
images

₹ 7.7 to 8.42 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Kawasaki Z900 Key Specs

Kawasaki Z900
Check latest offers
Engine 948 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

Kawasaki Z900 Price List, Specifications and Features

Kawasaki Z900 STD

948 cc | 125 PS | 212 kg |

₹ 7.7 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
825 mm
Max Power
125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:1
Displacement
948 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
73.4 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/140 mm
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/120 mm
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

No Kawasaki Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Z900

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Z900

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue