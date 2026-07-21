Kawasaki Z900: Overview

The Kawasaki Z900 remains one of the most well-established middleweight naked streetfighters on sale in India. The motorcycle features sharp Sugomi styling, a refined 948 cc inline-four engine, and an improved tech suite, positioning it as a versatile sport-naked machine that caters to both daily riding and occasional spirited performance.

Kawasaki Z900: Price

The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The bike is available in a single fully loaded variant with no optional trims or performance kits in India.

Kawasaki Z900: Variants and Colours

Kawasaki offers the Z900 in just 1 variant in India. The motorcycle is available in Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black. Additionally, as part of a limited-time promotional campaign, buyers purchasing the Z900 will receive a complimentary Kawasaki exclusive helmet valued at ₹8,888, enhancing the ownership experience.

Kawasaki Z900: Mileage

The Kawasaki Z900 returns an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.83 kmpl. In real-world usage, this figure may vary depending on riding habits and road conditions.

Kawasaki Z900: Specs & Features

The 2025 Z900 continues to use the same 948cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 125 PS and 98.6 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter. Enhanced ride-by-wire throttle allows the Z900 to incorporate cruise control and four riding modes, along with lean-sensitive traction control.

Suspension duties are managed by 41 mm upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which are adjustable. Braking hardware includes twin 300 mm petal discs at the front and a single 250 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The Z900 boasts full LED lighting and a 5-inch colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, providing riders with turn-by-turn navigation through the Rideology app.

Kawasaki Z900: Offers & Deals

As part of its latest promotional initiative, Kawasaki India is offering a complimentary helmet with the purchase of the Z900 until May 31, 2026. Buyers are encouraged to check with authorized dealerships for specific local offers, seasonal discounts, and potential exchange benefits that may apply.

Kawasaki Z900: Rivals

In the Indian middleweight naked motorcycle segment, the Kawasaki Z900 competes with a strong list of rivals including the Triumph Street Triple, the Ducati Monster, the BMW F900R, and the Honda CB1000 Hornet. The Z900 stands out with its inline-four configuration, competitive pricing, and well-rounded road manners.