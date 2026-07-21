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KAWASAKI Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Kawasaki Z900: Overview

The Kawasaki Z900 remains one of the most well-established middleweight naked streetfighters on sale in India. The motorcycle features sharp Sugomi styling, a refined 948 cc inline-four engine, and an improved tech suite, positioning it as a versatile sport-naked machine that caters to both daily riding and occasional spirited performance.

Kawasaki Z900: Price

The Kawasaki Z900 is priced at 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The bike is available in a single fully loaded variant with no optional trims or performance kits in India.

Kawasaki Z900: Variants and Colours

Kawasaki offers the Z900 in just 1 variant in India. The motorcycle is available in Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black. Additionally, as part of a limited-time promotional campaign, buyers purchasing the Z900 will receive a complimentary Kawasaki exclusive helmet valued at 8,888, enhancing the ownership experience.

Kawasaki Z900: Mileage

The Kawasaki Z900 returns an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.83 kmpl. In real-world usage, this figure may vary depending on riding habits and road conditions.

Kawasaki Z900: Specs & Features

The 2025 Z900 continues to use the same 948cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 125 PS and 98.6 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter. Enhanced ride-by-wire throttle allows the Z900 to incorporate cruise control and four riding modes, along with lean-sensitive traction control.

Suspension duties are managed by 41 mm upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which are adjustable. Braking hardware includes twin 300 mm petal discs at the front and a single 250 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The Z900 boasts full LED lighting and a 5-inch colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, providing riders with turn-by-turn navigation through the Rideology app.

Kawasaki Z900: Offers & Deals

As part of its latest promotional initiative, Kawasaki India is offering a complimentary helmet with the purchase of the Z900 until May 31, 2026. Buyers are encouraged to check with authorized dealerships for specific local offers, seasonal discounts, and potential exchange benefits that may apply.

Kawasaki Z900: Rivals

In the Indian middleweight naked motorcycle segment, the Kawasaki Z900 competes with a strong list of rivals including the Triumph Street Triple, the Ducati Monster, the BMW F900R, and the Honda CB1000 Hornet. The Z900 stands out with its inline-four configuration, competitive pricing, and well-rounded road manners.

Kawasaki Z900 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    948 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.83 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    125 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    195 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    98.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    213 kg
View All Z900 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Z900 Variants

Kawasaki Z900 price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Z900 STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
948 cc
195 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki Z900 Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
Kawasaki India offers a free windscreen and affordable EMI options on the 2026 Z900 for a limited time.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Auto component makers seek growth by expanding product offerings through mergers, increasing value per vehicle and benefiting automakers with fewer suppliers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Kawasaki India offers a complimentary ₹8,888 helmet with Z900 purchases, valid until May 31, 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
India implements a stop-free toll system at Choryasi toll plaza to enhance traffic flow on the Surat-Bharuch highway.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
A fuel contamination incident in Greater Noida malfunctioned multiple vehicles, sparking protests and prompting a police investigation.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Z900 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Z900 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900 image
Rs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
3.51
948 cc124 PS98.6 NmSports Naked Bikes213 kg2065 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Bonneville T100Triumph Bonneville T100 imageRs. 9.69 LakhsOnwards-900 cc65 PS80 NmSports Naked Bikes228 kg2230 mmDiscDiscSpokeZ900VSBonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T120Triumph Bonneville T120 imageRs. 11.85 LakhsOnwards-1200 cc80 PS105 NmSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes236 kg2170 mmDiscDiscSpokeZ900VSBonneville T120
Triumph Trident 660Triumph Trident 660 imageRs. 8.99 LakhsOnwards
4.6100
660 cc81 PS64 NmSports Naked Bikes190 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyZ900VSTrident 660
Honda CB650RHonda CB650R imageRs. 10.3 LakhsOnwards
4.7101
649 cc95.17 PS63 NmSports Bikes205 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyZ900VSCB650R
Honda CBR650RHonda CBR650R imageRs. 11.16 LakhsOnwards
4.3193
649 cc95.17 PS95.17 PSSports Bikes209 kg2120 mmDiscDiscAlloyZ900VSCBR650R

Kawasaki Z900 Images

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Kawasaki Z900 Image 3
Kawasaki Z900 Image 4
Kawasaki Z900 Image 5
Kawasaki Z900 Image 6

Kawasaki Z900 Colours

Kawasaki Z900 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon
Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black
Candy lime green and metallic carbon gray

Kawasaki Z900 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Z900vsBonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
Z900vsBonneville T120
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Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
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Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.99 Lakhs
Z900vsTrident 660
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
Z900vsCB650R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Z900vsCBR650R

Kawasaki Z900 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
2Features
1Safety
5Design
3Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Indian best superbike
I liked this motorcycle because of its killer look and design Adored . When he walks the road, people keep looking at him. Indian no.1 superbike
By: Shayam varge (Apr 20, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Kawasaki Z900 Related News

The Kawasaki Z900 comes with an upgraded ECU when compared to the previous model.
Kawasaki Z900 Gets Complimentary Helmet Offer Till May 31
6 May 2026
The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…
31 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 3: Tata Harrier EV launched, Hyundai discounts, Delhi's new anti-pollution plan, Kawasaki Z900 launched
4 Jun 2025
2025 Kawasaki Z900 will now come with an upgraded ECU.
2025 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.52 lakh
3 Jun 2025
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 stepped in place of the Ninja 400 and takes on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
Kawasaki Ninja 500, Z900 and Ninja 650 get benefits of up to 45,000
16 Apr 2025
View all
 Kawasaki Z900 Related News

Kawasaki Z900 Specifications and Features

Max Power125 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque98.6 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.83 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine948.0 cc
Max Speed195 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Z900 specs and features

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