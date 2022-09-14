HT Auto
Kawasaki Z900 Specifications

Kawasaki Z900 starting price is Rs. 7,69,900 in India. Kawasaki Z900 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
7.7 - 8.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z900 Specs

Kawasaki Z900 comes with 948 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z900 starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z900 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes ...Read More

Kawasaki Z900 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:1
Displacement
948 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
73.4 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/140 mm
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability/120 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rideology The App
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Kawasaki Z900 News

There are no changes to the engine of Z900. So, it produces 123 bhp and 98 Nm.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 8.93 lakh
14 Sept 2022
Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
Apart from the new colour option, Kawasaki has also hiked the pricing of the Z900.
Kawasaki launches new colour option for Z900
25 Dec 2021
The 2017 Kawasaki Z900.
Kawasaki Z900 review: A knockout deal at 7.6 lakh
31 Jul 2017
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Z900 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z900 price starts at ₹ 7.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z900 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Z900 top variant price is ₹ 7.7 Lakhs.

STD
7.7 Lakhs*
948 cc
125 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

