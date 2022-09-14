Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Z900 comes with 948 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z900 starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z900 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Z900 price starts at ₹ 7.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z900 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Z900 top variant price is ₹ 7.7 Lakhs.
₹7.7 Lakhs*
948 cc
125 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price