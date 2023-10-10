Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R starting price is Rs. 8,49,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is available in 1 variant and
8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Specs

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R comes with 399 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja ZX4R starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
77 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
399 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Body Graphics
USD Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Alternatives

Honda CB500X

Honda CB500X

6.87 Lakhs Onwards
CB500X Specs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

6.89 - 7.1 Lakhs
SEIEMMEZZO Specs
Kawasaki Z650RS

Kawasaki Z650RS

6.92 - 6.99 Lakhs
Z650RS Specs
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

6.95 Lakhs Onwards
Trident 660 Specs
Kawasaki W800 Street

Kawasaki W800 Street

6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs
W800 Street Specs

Kawasaki News

Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid will get unique colour schemes.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid unveiled, is world's first mass-producsed Strong Hybrid motorcycle
10 Oct 2023
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know
12 Sept 2023
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R comes inspired by the bigger siblings Ninja ZX-10R and Ninjz ZX-6R.
Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India priced at 8.49 lakh
11 Sept 2023
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
10 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of Nexon in its ICE and electric avatar on September 14. Kawasaki will ride in the new Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle earlier next week while Mercedes will wrap up the week with the launch of the EQE electric SUV.
Tata Nexon facelift to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Cars and bikes to launch next week
9 Sept 2023
  News

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R top variant price is ₹ 8.49 Lakhs.

STD
8.49 Lakhs*
399 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

