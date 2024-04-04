Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Pune, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Pune and KTM 890 Duke starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R STD ₹ 9.48 Lakhs
