Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R On Road Price in Pune

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Front Right View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Left Side View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Right Side View
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Front Right Side
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Model Name
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Rear Tyre View
9.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Ninja ZX4R Price in Pune

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R STD₹ 9.48 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Variant Wise Price List in Pune

STD
₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
399 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
67,920
Insurance
31,162
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
9,48,082
EMI@20,378/mo
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.2 Lakhs
Z900 Price in Pune
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
CBR650R Price in Pune
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke

KTM 890 Duke

8 - 10 Lakhs
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
CB650R Price in Pune
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
V-Strom 650XT Price in Pune
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Bonneville T100 Price in Pune

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki News

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
