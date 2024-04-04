2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the new Versys 650 adventure tourer updated for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets two new colour options - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray. The price remains unchanged on the MY2024 Versys over the MY2023 model. The new colours pretty much sum up the changes on the motorcycle that runs the same hardware as before.

The new red and green colours now come with a contrasting black paint scheme on the 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650. The bike also gets a white stripe running on the side panels and headlamp cowl. The overall design includes the twin LED headlamps and the tall visor has been carried over from the older model.

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from the 649 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 66 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque

The 2024 Versys 650 adventure tourer continues to use the same components as well. Power comes from the 649 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 66 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks with preload and rebound adjustability, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking performance comes from dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The Versys 650 rides on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 120/70 section front and 160/60 section rear tyres. Other features include a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and more.

The 2024 Versys 650 takes on the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE in this segment

The Kawasaki Versys 650 remains one of the most versatile offerings in the middleweight segment and continues to be a popular choice for buyers. The bike competes with the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, while also locking horns with the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

