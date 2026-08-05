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MOTO MORINI X-Cape

₹6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
195
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Variants

Moto Morini X-Cape Price:

Moto Morini X-Cape is priced between Rs. 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini X-Cape?

The Moto Morini X-Cape is available in 2 variants - X, STD.

What are the Moto Morini X-Cape colour options?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in three colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape rivals are CFMoto 650MT, Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes with a mileage of 23.92 kmpl (Company claimed).

Moto Morini X-Cape Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23.92 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    60.8 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    175 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    54 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    215 kg
View All X-Cape SpecsView specs icon

Moto Morini X-Cape Variants

Moto Morini X-Cape price starts at ₹ 6.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini X-Cape comes in 2 variants. Moto Morini X-Cape's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
X-Cape X
₹6.3 Lakhs*
649 cc
175 kmph
X-Cape STD
₹6.4 Lakhs*
649 cc
175 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Moto Morini X-Cape Latest Updates

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Moto Morini X-Cape Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with X-Cape.
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Moto Morini X-Cape comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Moto Morini X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape image
Rs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
4.5195
649 cc60.83 PS54 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes215 kg2200 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
CFMoto 650MTCFMoto 650MT imageRs. 5.29 LakhsOnwards-649 cc70.70 PS62 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes218 Kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloyX-CapeVS650MT
Benelli TRK 502Benelli TRK 502 imageRs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes-2220 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeX-CapeVSTRK 502
Honda NX500Honda NX500 imageRs. 6.33 LakhsOnwards
4.31
471 cc47.5 PS43 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2165 mmDual DiscDiscAlloyX-CapeVSNX500
CFMoto 650GTCFMoto 650GT imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc62.54 PS58.5 NmSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes226 Kg2100 mmDiscDiscAlloyX-CapeVS650GT

Moto Morini X-Cape Images

Moto Morini X-Cape Image 1
Moto Morini X-Cape Image 2
Moto Morini X-Cape Image 3
Moto Morini X-Cape Image 4
Moto Morini X-Cape Image 5
Moto Morini X-Cape Image 6

Moto Morini X-Cape Colours

Moto Morini X-Cape is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red Passion
Smoky Anthracite
Carrara White X
Red passion

Moto Morini X-Cape Alternatives

CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

5.29 Lakhs
X-Capevs650MT
Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs
X-CapevsTRK 502
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

6.33 Lakhs
X-CapevsNX500
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
X-Capevs650GT

Moto Morini X-Cape User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Moto Morini X-Cape User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate agile handling, comfort, and features but raise concerns over weight, ownership costs, lack of slipper clutch, heavy clutch pull, and connectivity issues.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAgile steering with 25.5 degree rake for quick lane changes
  • check circle iconExceptional comfort on long rides with low seat option aiding shorter riders
  • check circle iconAdvanced tech features including dual charging ports and instant dashboard warnings
  • check circle iconBrembo brakes provide amazing progressive feel and safety on wet roads
  • check circle iconFlat thick cushion pad keeps partner happy across bad gravel stretches

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy 215kg kerb weight
  • warning iconHigh ownership cost due to expensive spare parts
  • warning iconClutch lever feels heavy in traffic
  • warning iconLacks slipper clutch feature, causing rear tire hop on wet roads
  • warning iconBluetooth audio routing frequently drops connection
Intimidating seat height weight for short riders
835mm saddle height makes it impossible for 5.7 feet owners to tip-toe comfortably. Backing up this 235kg wet machine over small loose gravel inclines requires serious external physical push.
By: Keshav Nigam (Jun 12, 2026)
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Premium price tag lacks high brand value
The MotoMorini XCape offers top tier Brembo hardware brakes but final on road pricing feels steep given the low market presence.
By: Jitendra Rajput (Jun 12, 2026)
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Dashboard system screen freeze bugs software
7-inch TFT screen hangs randomly during running navigation maps, requiring complete key ignition reboot to recover layout displays. Bluetooth audio routing frequently drops connection out of nowhere.
By: Lokesh Shrivastava (Jun 12, 2026)
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Wheel hops during downshift missing slipper clutch
At this 650cc price point, lacking a slipper clutch feature is a major omission. Rapid deceleration causes the rear tyre to hop aggressively on wet pavement roads. Spare costs are exorbitant.
By: Karan Soni (Jun 12, 2026)
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High fuel consumption when pushed low end flat
Mileage drops below 16.5kmpl when pulling heavy luggage up steep high altitude mountain twisties. Low rpm engine grunt feels flat under 4000rpm, necessitating constant downshifts to maintain heavy climb speeds.
By: Manish Pathak (Jun 12, 2026)
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Moto Morini X-Cape Related News

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650, Seiemmezzo 650s, and the Benelli 502C do not get a price hike
Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo, & Benelli 502C prices unchanged despite GST hike
30 Sept 2025
The Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 gets a 1200 cc V-twin engine.
Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 to get a 123 bhp V-twin engine. Will it come to India?
3 Jun 2025
The only difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is of the type of wheels.
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range gets price cut by 1.31 lakh. Check details
15 May 2024
Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 at EICMA 2023
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 makes global debut
10 Nov 2023
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 image used only representational purpose
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report
25 Feb 2023
View all
 Moto Morini X-Cape Related News

Moto Morini X-Cape Specifications and Features

Max Power60.8 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque54 Nm
Mileage23.92 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Max Speed 175 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all X-Cape specs and features

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