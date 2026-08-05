Moto Morini X-Cape Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage23.92 kmpl
- Power60.8 ps
- Speed175 kmph
- Max Torque54 Nm
- Kerb Weight215 kg
Moto Morini X-Cape is priced between Rs. 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Moto Morini X-Cape is available in 2 variants - X, STD.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes in three colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Moto Morini X-Cape rivals are CFMoto 650MT, Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, CFMoto 650GT.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes with a mileage of 23.92 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Moto Morini X-Cape
|Rs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|60.83 PS
|54 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|215 kg
|2200 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CFMoto 650MT
|Rs. 5.29 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649 cc
|70.70 PS
|62 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|218 Kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X-CapeVS650MT
|Benelli TRK 502
|Rs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|2220 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|X-CapeVSTRK 502
|Honda NX500
|Rs. 6.33 LakhsOnwards
|471 cc
|47.5 PS
|43 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X-CapeVSNX500
|CFMoto 650GT
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|62.54 PS
|58.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|226 Kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X-CapeVS650GT
Moto Morini X-Cape is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate agile handling, comfort, and features but raise concerns over weight, ownership costs, lack of slipper clutch, heavy clutch pull, and connectivity issues.
|Max Power
|60.8 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|54 Nm
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Max Speed
|175 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Moto Morini Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
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