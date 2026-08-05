Moto Morini X-Cape Price:

Moto Morini X-Cape is priced between Rs. 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Moto Morini X-Cape?

The Moto Morini X-Cape is available in 2 variants - X, STD.

What are the Moto Morini X-Cape colour options?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in three colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape rivals are CFMoto 650MT, Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of Moto Morini X-Cape?

Moto Morini X-Cape comes with a mileage of 23.92 kmpl (Company claimed).