In India, there are 2 Moto Morini Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Moto Morini X-Cape, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 4.29 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Moto Morini Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Moto Morini X-Cape
|₹ 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs
|Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
|₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
|Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
|₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs