Best Moto Morini Bikes

In India, there are 2 Moto Morini Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Moto Morini X-Cape, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Moto Morini Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Moto Morini X-Cape ₹ 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO ₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO ₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs

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2 New Moto Morini Bikes found

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Moto Morini X-Cape Front Right View
1/10

Moto Morini X-Cape

3.9
195
₹6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs
Engine
649.0 cc
Speed
175 kmph
Mileage
23.92 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Front Right Side
1/10

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

3.8
100
₹4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Engine
649.0 cc
Speed
175 kmph
Mileage
22 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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