Best Moto Morini Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Moto Morini X-Cape ₹ 6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO ₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO ₹ 4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs

In India, there are 2 Moto Morini Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Moto Morini X-Cape, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.