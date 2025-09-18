In India, there are 6 Ampere Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ampere Magnus Grand, Ampere Reo Li Plus, Ampere Reo, Ampere Nexus, Ampere Magnus Neo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 59,900.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Ampere Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|₹ 89,999
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|₹ 69,990
|Ampere Reo
|₹ 59,900 - 64,499
|Ampere Nexus
|₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|₹ 86,999 - 89,999