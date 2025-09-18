Best Ampere Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ampere Magnus Grand ₹ 89,999 Ampere Reo Li Plus ₹ 69,990 Ampere Reo ₹ 59,900 - 64,499 Ampere Nexus ₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs Ampere Magnus Neo ₹ 86,999 - 89,999

In India, there are 6 Ampere Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ampere Magnus Grand, Ampere Reo Li Plus, Ampere Reo, Ampere Nexus, Ampere Magnus Neo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,900. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.