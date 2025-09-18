Best Ampere Bikes

In India, there are 6 Ampere Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ampere Magnus Grand, Ampere Reo Li Plus, Ampere Reo, Ampere Nexus, Ampere Magnus Neo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,900. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ampere Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ampere Magnus Grand ₹ 89,999
Ampere Reo Li Plus ₹ 69,990
Ampere Reo ₹ 59,900 - 64,499
Ampere Nexus ₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Neo ₹ 86,999 - 89,999

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

6 New Ampere Bikes found

Sort By:

Ampere Magnus Grand Front Left View
1/18

Ampere Magnus Grand

₹89,999
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
118 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ampere Reo Li Plus Front Left View
1/8

Ampere Reo Li Plus

5.0
1
₹69,990
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ampere Reo Front Left View
1/17

Ampere Reo

₹59,900 - 64,499
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ampere Nexus Front Left View
1/20

Ampere Nexus

₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
93 kmph
Range
105 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ampere Magnus Neo Front Left View
1/16

Ampere Magnus Neo

4.1
68
₹86,999 - 89,999
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
85 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ampere Magnus G Max Front Left View
1/14

Ampere Magnus G Max

₹1.03 - 1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
142 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Ampere Bikes

Brands

View more

Ampere Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Ampere Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesAmpere Bikes