Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999

Ampere Electric on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric scooter - Magnus EX. The new scooter has been priced at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom, Pune) and comes with a long range and a host of new and improved features. The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).

Similar Bikes

The new Magnus EX e-scooter gets a detachable lightweight & portable advanced lithium battery. The company claims that its detachable battery setup is useful in easy charging via any 5-amp socket at home, office, coffee shop, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point.

(Also Read: This EV company sold 5,000 electric scooters, rickshaws in India last month)

The scooter gets a 1200-Watts motor which comes out as one of the highest-rated motor capacities in this segment. This motor is claimed to propel the engine from 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds. The scooter is offered in two riding modes super saver eco mode and peppier power mode.

Some of the key features of the new scooter include LED headlight, large legroom space of 450 mm, Key less entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm, easy to remove battery- recharge & ride again, aesthetically designed wide seat for superior driving comfort.

The new electric scooter comes in three colour options Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey.

Commenting on the launch, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, “Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings & smart ride every km of the drive."