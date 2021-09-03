This EV company sold 5,000 electric scooters, rickshaws in India last month

Ampere Electric, the EV mobility business of Greaves Cotton has announced that it has been able to sell close to 5,000 units of its electric vehicles in the Indian market last month. The company shared that this is a new sales benchmark as August'21 has come out to be the best-ever month of retail sales for the company.

The company has recently expanded its ecosystem with e2w from Ampere, e-rickshaws from Ele and E-Auto from MLR, it noted in a press released on Friday.

Commenting on the performance Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, “We are focused to provide a wide range of facilities to improve customer experience and bring more value to their lives. August-2021 has been an exceptional month for the company and we are striving to perform consistently to ensure profitable growth and increased mindshare in last mile electric vehicles segment. “

The company said that it has recorded a dramatic rise in the demand for its electric vehicles due to their ‘broader demographic appeal and ease of handling’. Greaves added that the factors such as changing consumer behaviour, enhanced environmental consciousness, rising petrol prices, rapid urbanization and significant COVID protocols, customers are switching from traditional petrol-powered vehicles to new electric vehicles.

The company is also commencing a new state of the art EV mega factory in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district to address the rise in the demand for its EVs.