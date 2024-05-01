HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales Increase 5% To 168,089 Units In April

Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5% to 168,089 units in April

By: PTI
| Updated on: 01 May 2024, 16:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 137,952 units compared to 1,37,320 units during the same period last year. SUVs continue to dominate o
...
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units, growing by 53.87% over the April 2023
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units, growing by 53.87% over the April 2023

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 4.7 per cent increase in total sales at 1,68,089 units in April. The company had dispatched a total of 1,60,529 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,952 units compared to 1,37,320 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 11,519 units as against 14,110 units in April 2023.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai India's SUV lineup drives strong sales surge in April. Check details

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, also fell to 56,953 units last month over 74,935 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units last month from 36,754 units earlier.

Sales of vans were 12,060 units in April as against 10,504 units a year ago, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,496 units from 2,199 units in April 2023.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 22,160 units compared to 16,971 units in the same month last year.

First Published Date: 01 May 2024, 16:24 PM IST
TAGS: Alto Maruti Suzuki Auto Sales Auto Sales 2024 Car sales 2024

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.