BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Key Specs
- Speed50 kmph
- Range85 km
- Charging2.8 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.1 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|65 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|85 km
|-
|-
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|ONEVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|ONEVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|ONEVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|ONEVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|ONEVSQC1
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|ONEVSS1 Z
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.1 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|85 km
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 50 Minutes
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
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