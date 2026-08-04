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1/5

BATTRE ELECTRIC MOBILITY ONE

₹74,000*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
1
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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    50 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.1 kWh
View All ONE SpecsView specs icon

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Variants

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE price starts at ₹ 74,000 .
1 Variant Available
ONE ONE STD
₹74,000*
48 kmph
85 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Delhi saw record EV registrations in July 2026, boosted by new policy incentives and expanded charging infrastructure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi lead in deploying electric buses, enhancing eco-friendly public transport across India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The tender for 6,230 electric buses has been postponed again, continuing delays for the PM E-Drive scheme.Read Full Story

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Visual Comparison

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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE image
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4.51
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWONEVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
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Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Images

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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Colours

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ONEvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
ONEvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
ONEvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
ONEvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
ONEvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
ONEvsMagnus Grand

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
4Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Perfect Look And Comfortable
This scooter has a very beautiful look and is comfortable. The battery performance is also great. This scooter is better than other scooters in this price segment.
By: Ayush Verma (Dec 25, 2024)
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  News

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.1 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range85 km
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes
Max Speed50 kmph
View all ONE specs and features

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