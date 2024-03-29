Which is the top variant of Ampere Reo Li Plus? Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Ampere Reo Li Plus? The Ampere Reo Li Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ampere Reo Li Plus have, and what is the price range? The Ampere Reo Li Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ampere Reo Li Plus? The Ampere Reo Li Plus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.