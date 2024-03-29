|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|70 km
|Charging time
|6 Hrs.
Ampere Reo Li Plus price starts at ₹ 69,900 and goes up to ₹ 69,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in 1 variants. Ampere Reo Li Plus's top variant is STD.
₹69,900*
25 Kmph
70 Km
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,900 Onwards
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
|Range
70 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price