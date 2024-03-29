HT Auto
Ampere Reo Li Plus
1/8
Ampere Reo Li Plus
2/8
Ampere Reo Li Plus
3/8
Ampere Reo Li Plus
4/8
Ampere Reo Li Plus
5/8
Ampere Reo Li Plus
6/8

Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus starting price is Rs. 69,900 in India. Ampere Reo Li Plus is available in 1 variant and
69,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Reo Li Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range70 km
Charging time6 Hrs.
View all Reo Li Plus specs and features

Ampere Reo Li Plus Variants & Price

Ampere Reo Li Plus price starts at ₹ 69,900 and goes up to ₹ 69,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in 1 variants. Ampere Reo Li Plus's top variant is STD.

STD
69,900*
25 Kmph
70 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging Point6 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range70 km
Charging Time6 Hrs.
View all Reo Li Plus specs and features

Ampere Reo Li Plus comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Ampere Reo Li Plus
Ampere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,900 Onwards
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
Range
70 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
No
No
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Ampere Reo Li Plus FAQs

    Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Ampere Reo Li Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ampere Reo Li Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom).
    The Ampere Reo Li Plus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.
    The Ampere Reo Li Plus has a charging time of 6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

