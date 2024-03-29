HT Auto
Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications

Ampere Reo Li Plus starting price is Rs. 69,900 in India. Ampere Reo Li Plus is available in 1 variant
69,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Reo Li Plus Specs

Ampere Reo Li Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Reo Li Plus starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Reo Li Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment

Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
1235 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Ampere Reo Li Plus Variants & Price List

Ampere Reo Li Plus price starts at ₹ 69,900 and goes up to ₹ 69,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in 1 variants. Ampere Reo Li Plus's top variant is STD.

STD
69,900*
25 Kmph
70 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

