Ampere Reo Li Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Reo Li Plus starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Reo Li Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ampere Reo Li Plus price starts at ₹ 69,900 and goes up to ₹ 69,900 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Reo Li Plus comes in 1 variants. Ampere Reo Li Plus's top variant is STD.
₹69,900*
25 Kmph
70 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price