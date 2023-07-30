HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Specifications

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W starting price is Rs. 75,499 in India. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W is available in 1 variant and
75,499* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Specs

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jaunty-3W starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Specifications and Features

60 V 27 Ah
Load Capacity
230 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1780 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
1108 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC
Motor Power
249 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18°
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Clock
Digital
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Alternatives

Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

61,866 - 82,990
Jaunty-3W vs Nyx
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Jaunty-3W vs Vespar
Merico Electric Merico Fashia

Merico Electric Merico Fashia

61,311 Onwards
Jaunty-3W vs Merico Fashi...
Benling India Benling Falcon

Benling India Benling Falcon

62,200 - 71,248
Jaunty-3W vs Benling Falc...
Merico Electric Merico Evanka

Merico Electric Merico Evanka

62,505 Onwards
Jaunty-3W vs Merico Evank...

News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
7 Feb 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Variants & Price List

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W price starts at ₹ 75,499 and goes upto ₹ 75,499 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W top variant price is ₹ 75,499.

60 V 27 Ah
75,499*
249 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

