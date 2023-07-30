Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jaunty-3W starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W price starts at ₹ 75,499 and goes upto ₹ 75,499 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W top variant price is ₹ 75,499.
₹75,499*
249 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price