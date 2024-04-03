HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Amo Mobility Launches Jaunty I Pro At 1.15 Lakh, Gets 120 Km Of Range

Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Jaunty i Pro is offered in three colours.
Jaunty i Pro
The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
Jaunty i Pro
The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.

Amo Mobility has launched a new high-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Jaunty i Pro and is priced at 1.15 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that the Jaunty i Pro is a high-speed electric scooter. At this price, the scooter will compete against the Vida V1 Plus, TVS iQube and Ather 450 Plus.

The new Jaunty i Pro comes in three colours, white, blue, and grey, and can be accessed through more than 200 strong dealership networks. The electric scooter boasts a range of 200 km on a single charge from its 2.52 kWh battery pack. There is also a Smart Battery Management System and a fast charger that can fully top up the battery pack in approximately 3.5 hours. Amo Mobility claims that the Jaunty i Pro can carry 151 kg of load and has a top speed of 60 kmph. There are three riding modes that the scooter comes with Economic, City Ride and Power Mode.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
Range Icon100 km
₹74,078
Compare
View Offers
Seeka Sflash250 (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SFlash250
BatteryCapacity Icon1.25 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹71,911
Compare
View Offers
Seeka Vatsal250 (HT Auto photo)
Seeka Vatsal250
BatteryCapacity Icon1.25 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹72,910
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
View Details
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa PraisePro
BatteryCapacity Icon2.0 kWh Range Icon88 km/charge
₹76,848
Compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
BatteryCapacity Icon1.536 kWh Range Icon130 km
₹ 0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The BLDC hub motor can produce a max power output of 3.95 bhp or 2.95 kWh and a peak torque output of 143 Nm. For safety, the scooter comes with a combination braking system which means when the rider applies one brake, the other one is applied automatically. There is also a buzzer that sends alerts about the battery temperature.

Also Read : Hyundai aims to be among top 3 EV makers in the world, announces big investment

Amo Mobility recently partnered with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for the marketing and release of the upcoming movie ‘Maidaan’. Founder ofAMO Mobility Mr Sushant Kumar said on the launch, “Our much-awaited model Jaunty i Pro is a demonstration of our strides in innovation in EV technology. The model’s key safety features and advanced BMS make it a smart vehicle that caters to the market demand. In addition, the battery capacity of 2.52 kWh and unparalleled mileage make up an incredible combination, which I believe will connect the most with the modern riders and facilitate the electric two-wheeler vehicle adoption rate in India’s rural and urban areas. With all its parts manufactured in India, we expect Jaunty i Pro to make a Domestic Value Addition of over 90% at the supplier level while supporting our country’s fight against emissions."

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Jaunty City Amo Mobility Jaunty Jaunty i Pro Amo Mobility electric vehicles electric scooters EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.