Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range

Amo Mobility has launched a new high-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Jaunty i Pro and is priced at ₹1.15 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that the Jaunty i Pro is a high-speed electric scooter. At this price, the scooter will compete against the Vida V1 Plus, TVS iQube and Ather 450 Plus.

The new Jaunty i Pro comes in three colours, white, blue, and grey, and can be accessed through more than 200 strong dealership networks. The electric scooter boasts a range of 200 km on a single charge from its 2.52 kWh battery pack. There is also a Smart Battery Management System and a fast charger that can fully top up the battery pack in approximately 3.5 hours. Amo Mobility claims that the Jaunty i Pro can carry 151 kg of load and has a top speed of 60 kmph. There are three riding modes that the scooter comes with Economic, City Ride and Power Mode.

The BLDC hub motor can produce a max power output of 3.95 bhp or 2.95 kWh and a peak torque output of 143 Nm. For safety, the scooter comes with a combination braking system which means when the rider applies one brake, the other one is applied automatically. There is also a buzzer that sends alerts about the battery temperature.

Amo Mobility recently partnered with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for the marketing and release of the upcoming movie ‘Maidaan’. Founder ofAMO Mobility Mr Sushant Kumar said on the launch, “Our much-awaited model Jaunty i Pro is a demonstration of our strides in innovation in EV technology. The model’s key safety features and advanced BMS make it a smart vehicle that caters to the market demand. In addition, the battery capacity of 2.52 kWh and unparalleled mileage make up an incredible combination, which I believe will connect the most with the modern riders and facilitate the electric two-wheeler vehicle adoption rate in India’s rural and urban areas. With all its parts manufactured in India, we expect Jaunty i Pro to make a Domestic Value Addition of over 90% at the supplier level while supporting our country’s fight against emissions."

