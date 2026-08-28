Amo Mobility Jaunty Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range75 - 100 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 - 1.92 kWh
- Motor Power0.249 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Amo Mobility Jaunty
|Rs. 56,852Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|62 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|6 Hours
|249 W
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|JauntyVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|JauntyVSQC1
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|JauntyVSMagnus Grand
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|JauntyVSReo
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|JauntyVSReo Li Plus
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|JauntyVSS1 Z
Amo Mobility Jaunty is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|249 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56-1.92 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|75-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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