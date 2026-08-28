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AMO MOBILITY Jaunty

₹56,852 - 90,677*
*Ex-showroom price
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 - 1.92 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.249 kW
View All Jaunty SpecsView specs icon

Amo Mobility Jaunty Variants

Amo Mobility Jaunty price starts at ₹ 56,852 and goes up to ₹ 90,677 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty comes in 2 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty's top variant is 60 V 32 Ah Li.
2 Variants Available
Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
25 kmph
75 km
Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li
₹90,677*
25 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Amo Mobility Jaunty Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Aug 2026
The XECH JumpX combines a tyre inflator, jump starter, power bank, and emergency light, offering convenience and preparedness for car emergencies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
Hybrid car growth in India declines as demand shifts to electric vehicles, influenced by tax changes and global events.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Delhi becomes the leading state in India for electric buses, with 4,286 e-buses enhancing sustainable transport options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Dec 2025
The electric two-wheeler market declined sharply in November 2025, with TVS Motor Company being the sole gainer amid overall sales downturn.Read Full Story

Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

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TVS OrbiterSelect model
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Amo Mobility Jaunty comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty image
Rs. 56,852Onwards--Scooters62 kgDiscDrumAlloy100 km6 Hours249 W
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWJauntyVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWJauntyVSQC1
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWJauntyVSMagnus Grand
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WJauntyVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WJauntyVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WJauntyVSS1 Z

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Amo Mobility Jaunty Images

Amo Mobility Jaunty Image 1
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Colours

Amo Mobility Jaunty is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White
Blue

Amo Mobility Jaunty Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
JauntyvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
JauntyvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
JauntyvsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
JauntyvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
JauntyvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
JauntyvsMagnus Neo

Amo Mobility Jaunty Related News

The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
3 Apr 2024
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
7 Feb 2022
TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.
TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison
27 Aug 2026
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at 2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp
27 Aug 2026
Jawa 42 FJ All Stars
Jawa 42 FJ All Stars launched in India with six new colour options
27 Aug 2026
E10 petrol could make a comeback at fuel stations through the Octane 95-branded petrols like XP95, Speed, and Power95.
E10 petrol could return through high-octane variants amid E20 woes
27 Aug 2026
MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV caught your eye? Variant-wise features explained
27 Aug 2026
View all
 Amo Mobility Jaunty Related News

Amo Mobility Jaunty Specifications and Features

Max Power249 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56-1.92 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Jaunty specs and features

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