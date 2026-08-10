Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range75 - 100 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
- Motor Power0.249 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Rs. 81,669Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|62 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-100 km
|-
|249 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Jaunty-3WVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Jaunty-3WVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Jaunty-3WVSEpluto 7G Max
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Jaunty-3WVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Jaunty-3WVSOrbiter
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the stable, stylish 3-wheeler, highlighting its silent motor, comfortable seating, and digital features, making it ideal for urban commuting and safe for seniors.
|Max Power
|249 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75-100 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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