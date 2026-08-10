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AMO MOBILITY Jaunty-3W

₹81,669*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
251
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.249 kW
View All Jaunty-3W SpecsView specs icon

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Variants

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W price starts at ₹ 81,669 .
1 Variant Available
Jaunty-3W STD
₹81,669*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
The Indian government proposes extending PUCC validity for newer BS-VI vehicles to ease renewal frequency, targeting vehicle emission compliance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
In 2025, India saw significant growth in passenger vehicles and electric two-wheelers, with shifting fuel preferences towards EVs and CNG/LPG.Read Full Story

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Visual Comparison

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Ampere Magnus Neo
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W image
Rs. 81,669Onwards
4.2251
-Scooters62 kgDiscDrumAlloy75-100 km-249 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Jaunty-3WVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWJaunty-3WVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWJaunty-3WVSEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWJaunty-3WVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWJaunty-3WVSOrbiter

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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Images

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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Jaunty-3WvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Jaunty-3WvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Jaunty-3WvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Jaunty-3WvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Jaunty-3WvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Jaunty-3WvsQC1

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4Features
4.2Safety
4.2Design
4.3Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the stable, stylish 3-wheeler, highlighting its silent motor, comfortable seating, and digital features, making it ideal for urban commuting and safe for seniors.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern appearance
  • check circle iconGreat stability and safety with three wheels
  • check circle iconQuiet and efficient motor with excellent battery economy
  • check circle iconComfortable padded seat and ergonomic hand grips
  • check circle iconAdvanced digital display with clear indicators

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWobbly during sharp turns
  • warning icon6-hour charging may be lengthy for some
  • warning iconLimited speed of 25kmph may feel restrictive
  • warning iconRear drum brakes are average
  • warning iconSuspension could be improved for better comfort
Cozy Corner
Hub motor power is very linear and smooth. Side stand sensor works correctly. Good city utility product.
By: Siddharth Paul (May 19, 2026)
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Cute Front
Speed limit of 25kmph ensures absolute passenger safety. Electronic ABS is helpful. Sturdy chassis design.
By: Roshni Kar (May 19, 2026)
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Low Weight
High rigid steel build quality is dependable. Telescopic forks cushion shocks well. Zero body noises.
By: Keshav Sen (May 19, 2026)
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Budget Friend
Cushioning keeps rides pain free. 150mm ground clearance easily climbs up speed bumps. Very good comfort.
By: Debjit Basu (May 19, 2026)
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Safe Brakes
Great presence due to three wheels. Alloy setup looks solid. Drum and disc brakes function properly.
By: Trina Dasgupta (May 19, 2026)
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Specifications and Features

Max Power249 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range75-100 km
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Jaunty-3W specs and features

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