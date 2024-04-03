|Battery Capacity
|26-36 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|6 Hrs.
Amo Mobility Feisty EV price starts at ₹ 68,000 and goes up to ₹ 68,000 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Feisty EV comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Feisty EV's top variant is STD.
₹68,000*
25 Kmph
75 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹68,000 Onwards
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
