Which is the top variant of Amo Mobility Feisty EV? Amo Mobility Feisty EV comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Amo Mobility Feisty EV? The Amo Mobility Feisty EV is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26-36 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Amo Mobility Feisty EV have, and what is the price range? The Amo Mobility Feisty EV offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Amo Mobility Feisty EV? The Amo Mobility Feisty EV is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26-36 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.