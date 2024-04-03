Amo Mobility Feisty EV comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Feisty EV starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Feisty EV sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Amo Mobility Feisty EV price starts at ₹ 68,000 and goes up to ₹ 68,000 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Feisty EV comes in 1 variants. Amo Mobility Feisty EV's top variant is STD.
₹68,000*
25 Kmph
75 Km
*Ex-showroom price
