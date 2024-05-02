|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
|Range
|129 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs .
₹1.6 Lakhs*
95 Kmph
129 Km
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Charging Point
|4-5 Hrs.
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|129 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Simple Energy One
|Ather Energy 450S
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.6 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh
4 kWh
3.24 KWh
5 kwh
2.9 kWh
4.32 kWh
|Range
129 km
181-195 km
80-150 km
212 km/charge
115 km
140 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
Yes
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
