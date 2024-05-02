Which is the top variant of Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor? Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor? The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 129 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.97 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor have, and what is the price range? The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor? The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.97 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 129 km on a single charge.