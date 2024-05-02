HT Auto
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Front Right View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Front Right View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Headlight View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Seat View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Speedometer View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Front Wheel View
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor starting price is Rs. 1,59,999 in India. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is available in 1 variant and
1.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh
Max Speed95 kmph
Range129 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Ferrato Disruptor specs and features

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Ferrato DisruptorvsS1 Pro
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
Ferrato DisruptorvsRV400
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Ferrato DisruptorvsOne
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

1.3 Lakhs
Ferrato Disruptorvs450S
Odysse Electric Evoqis

Odysse Electric Evoqis

1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
Ferrato DisruptorvsEvoqis

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Variants & Price

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs .

STD
1.6 Lakhs*
95 Kmph
129 Km
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.97 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes
Charging Point4-5 Hrs.
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range129 km
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all Ferrato Disruptor specs and features

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Ola Electric S1 ProRevolt Motors RV400Simple Energy OneAther Energy 450SOdysse Electric Evoqis
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.6 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh
4 kWh
3.24 KWh
5 kwh
2.9 kWh
4.32 kWh
Range
129 km
181-195 km
80-150 km
212 km/charge
115 km
140 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
Yes
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Okaya EV News

    Ferrato Disruptor has a sporty design language with a full fairing.
    Okaya launches premium flagship Ferrato Disruptor at 1.60 lakh. Check details
    2 May 2024
    First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato opens pre-bookings for their upcoming electric motorcycle
    27 Apr 2024
    First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato to launch its first electric motorcycle on 2nd May
    25 Apr 2024
    Ferrato is working on two electric motorcycles and an electric scooter.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato teases its first electric motorcycle
    13 Apr 2024
    Okaya EV has revealed the new logo of Ferrato brand.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato teases 2 new electric motorcycles and 1 electric scooter
    23 Mar 2024
    Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor FAQs

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 129 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.97 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.97 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 129 km on a single charge.
    The Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

