HT Auto
HomeNew BikesOkaya EV Bikes

Okaya EV Bikes in India

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

6 Okaya EV Bikes found

Sort By:

  • demo

    • Okaya EV Faast F2B

    Add to Compare
    ₹94,999* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Okaya EV Freedum

    Add to Compare
    ₹74,900* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Okaya EV Faast F2F

    Add to Compare
    ₹83,999* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Okaya EV ClassIQ

    Add to Compare
    ₹74,500* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Okaya EV Faast

    Add to Compare
    ₹99,999 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon

    Top Bike Comparisons

    • Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    |Manual1.76 - 2.08Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Petrol|Manual1.5 - 1.66Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Meteor 350 vs Hunter 350
    • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    |Manual2.88 - 3.2Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
    |Manual2.48 - 3.04Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
    • Honda Activa 6G
    |Automatic65,573 - 78,146**Ex-showroom price
    • TVS Jupiter
    |Automatic63,511 - 79,350**Ex-showroom price
    Activa 6G vs Jupiter
    • Yamaha MT-15
    |Manual1.4 - 1.47Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Yamaha R15 V4
    Petrol|Manual1.74 - 1.86Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    MT-15 vs R15 V4
    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Petrol|Manual1.5 - 1.66Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • TVS Ronin
    Petrol|Manual1.49 - 1.71Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    Hunter 350 vs Ronin
    View all
    Bike Comparisons

    Okaya EV bike Dealer Showrooms

    By Brand & City

    Okaya EV News

    View All
    Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter
    Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at 84,000
    21 Feb 2023
    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade. The electric scooter is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,13,999
    This EV manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer
    12 Apr 2023
    Okaya uses LFP battery packs that promise to be more stable
    Okaya EV receives AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 certification electric two-wheelers
    30 Mar 2023
    The design of the Okaya Faast F3 is not yet known. The specs are also not yet revealed.
    Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
    4 Feb 2023
    The Okaya EV carnival offer is applicable on all electric scooters from the brand and is valid until March 31.
    You could win a trip to Thailand by buying electric scooter from this brand
    13 Mar 2023

    Videos

    View All
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    5 Ways To Avoid Motorcycle Theft
    5 Ways To Avoid Motorcycle Theft | All Things Auto
    28 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Yulu Wynn
    Yulu Wynn
    55,555* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Adventure X
    KTM 390 Adventure X
    2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha MT-15
    Yamaha MT-15
    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15 V4
    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    60,310 - 69,760*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Ather Energy 450S
    Ather Energy 450S
    90,000 Exp. Price*
    Check Details