Best Okaya EV Bikes

In India, there are 7 Okaya EV Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Okaya EV Faast F2B, Okaya EV Faast, Okaya EV Freedum, Okaya EV Faast F2T, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 69,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Okaya EV Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Okaya EV Faast F2B ₹ 89,999
Okaya EV Faast ₹ 1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs
Okaya EV Freedum ₹ 69,999
Okaya EV Faast F2T ₹ 89,999
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor ₹ 1.55 Lakhs

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

7 New Okaya EV Bikes found

Sort By:

Okaya EV Faast F2B Rear Left View
1/11

Okaya EV Faast F2B

₹89,999
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Faast Front Right View
1/8

Okaya EV Faast

₹1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
160 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Freedum Front View
1/7

Okaya EV Freedum

₹69,999
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Speed
25 Kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Faast F2T Front Left View
1/8

Okaya EV Faast F2T

₹89,999
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Front Right View
1/6

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

4.1
102
₹1.55 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh
Speed
95 kmph
Range
109 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Faast F2F Front View
1/7

Okaya EV Faast F2F

4.8
60
₹79,999
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Speed
50 kmph
Range
80 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Okaya EV Motofaast Front Left Side
1/6

Okaya EV Motofaast

₹1.39 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Okayaev Bikes

Brands

View more

Okaya EV Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Okayaev Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesOkaya EV Bikes