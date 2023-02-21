Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
new
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
My Garage
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Okaya
EV
Bikes
Okaya EV Bikes in India
Popular Filters
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
6 Okaya EV Bikes found
Sort By:
Popularity
Okaya
EV
Faast F2B
Add to Compare
₹94,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Okaya
EV
Freedum
Add to Compare
₹74,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Okaya
EV
Faast F2F
Add to Compare
₹83,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Filter by Budget
Bikes under 50K
Bikes under 60K
Bikes under 70K
Bikes under 80K
Bikes under 90K
Bikes under 1 Lakhs
Okaya
EV
Faast F2T
Add to Compare
₹84,999 - 88,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Okaya
EV
ClassIQ
Add to Compare
₹74,500* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Okaya
EV
Faast
Add to Compare
₹99,999 - 1.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Add to Compare
Offers expiring soon
Check Details
Top Bike Comparisons
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Manual
₹1.76 - 2.08Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Petrol|Manual
₹1.5 - 1.66Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|Manual
₹2.88 - 3.2Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Manual
₹2.48 - 3.04Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Honda Activa 6G
|Automatic
₹65,573 - 78,146*
*Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter
|Automatic
₹63,511 - 79,350*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Jupiter
Yamaha MT-15
|Manual
₹1.4 - 1.47Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yamaha R15 V4
Petrol|Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs R15 V4
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Petrol|Manual
₹1.5 - 1.66Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TVS Ronin
Petrol|Manual
₹1.49 - 1.71Lakh*
*Ex-showroom price
Hunter 350 vs Ronin
View all
Bike Comparisons
Okaya EV bike Dealer Showrooms
By Brand & City
Select Brand
Select City
Search
Okaya EV News
View All
Okaya Faast F2F electric scooter launched at
₹
84,000
21 Feb 2023
This
EV
manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer
12 Apr 2023
Okaya
EV
receives AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 certification electric two-wheelers
30 Mar 2023
Okaya
EV
teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
4 Feb 2023
You could win a trip to Thailand by buying electric scooter from this brand
13 Mar 2023
Videos
View All
Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
4 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
5 Ways To Avoid Motorcycle Theft | All Things Auto
28 Apr 2023
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2023
Yulu Wynn
₹55,555* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
₹24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
₹31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
View all
Latest Bikes
Trending Bikes in India 2023
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
View all
Trending Bikes
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023
LML Star
₹1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Ather Energy 450S
₹90,000
Exp. Price*
Check Details
View all
Upcoming Bikes
Sort
Filters
Filters
CLEAR ALL
BUDGET
BRAND
1
Body Type
Fuel Type
Mileage
Engine Capacity
Specs & Features
Price Range
Invalid Value
₹
Invalid input
To
₹
Invalid input
Or Select from below
₹25 - ₹50K
₹50 - ₹60K
₹60 - ₹70K
₹70 - ₹80K
₹80 - ₹90K
₹90K - ₹1 Lakhs
₹1 lakhs - ₹2 Lakhs
₹2 lakhs - ₹3 Lakhs
₹3 lakhs - ₹4 Lakhs
₹4 lakhs - ₹5 Lakhs
Best Mileage Bikes
50 to 70 kmpl
30 to 50 kmpl
Below 30 kmpl
Okaya EV
TVS
Hero
Honda
Royal Enfield
Bajaj
Yamaha
Benelli
Avon
Devot Motors
Emote Electric
Gemopai
BGauss
EeVe
M2GO
Mahindra
Tunwal
Bird
Evolet
Joy e-bike
Lohia
Techo Electra
Aprilia
Avan Motors
Crayon Motors
Evoke Motorcycles
Moto Guzzi
SUPER ECO
PURE EV
Aftek Motors
Gowel
BattRE Electric Mobility
Toutche Electric
YObykes
CFMoto
Ducati
Kabira Mobility
Ola Electric
Orxa Energies
Revolt Motors
Simple Energy
Triumph
Essel Energy
Polarity Smart
Komaki
Ujaas Energy
Okinawa
Suzuki
Ampere
Everve Motors
Harley-Davidson
Kawasaki
Lambretta
YUKIE
Amo Mobility
Emflux Motors
Ather Energy
Avera
KTM
Merico Electric
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
MV Agusta
Vespa
Benling India
Hero Electric
Norton
Raftaar
Indian
Ultraviolette
Yezdi Motorcycles
Bounce Infinity
Matter
Tork Motors
Zontes
Moto Morini
Keeway
GT Force
BSA
Vida
Yulu
HCD India
White Carbon Motors
BMW
Atumobile
Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW)
Hop Electric
EMotorad
Super Soco
Jawa
Felidae Electric
Gravton Motors
Odysse Electric
SYM
Geliose
Husqvarna Motorcycles
NDS ECO MOTORS
SVITCH BIKE
Earth Energy EV
Detel EV
Hero Lectro
Stella Automobili
Prevail Electric
Velev Motors
Sports Naked Bikes
(0)
moped
(0)
Adventure Tourer Bikes
(0)
Super Bikes
(0)
Sports Bikes
(0)
Maxi Scooter
(0)
Sports Tourer Bikes
(0)
Cafe Racer Bikes
(0)
Dirt Bikes
(0)
Off Road Bikes
(0)
Commuter Bikes
(0)
Tourer Bikes
(0)
Cruiser Bikes
(0)
Scooter
(0)
Cycles
(0)
Petrol
Electric
Upto 100 cc
100 - 125 cc
125 - 150 cc
150 - 200 cc
200 - 250 cc
250 - 500 cc
500 - 1000 cc
1000 & above
Charging Point
Mobile Connectivity
CBS
Fast Charging
Self Start Only
Kick and Self Start
Kick Start Only
Cruise Control
Navigation
Traction Control
Shutter Lock
CLOSE
APPLY
Sort By
Popularity
Latest First
Price: High to Low
Price: Low to High
Mileage: Low to High
Mileage: High to Low