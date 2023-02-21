Best Okaya EV Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Okaya EV Faast F2B ₹ 89,999 Okaya EV Faast ₹ 1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs Okaya EV Freedum ₹ 69,999 Okaya EV Faast F2T ₹ 89,999 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor ₹ 1.55 Lakhs

In India, there are 7 Okaya EV Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Okaya EV Faast F2B, Okaya EV Faast, Okaya EV Freedum, Okaya EV Faast F2T, Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 69,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.