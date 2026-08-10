Okaya EV Faast F2B Key Specs
- Speed75 kmph
- Range80 - 85 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
- Motor Power2.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okaya EV Faast F2B
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|80 Km
|3-4 Hours
|2500 W
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Faast F2BVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Faast F2BVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Faast F2BVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Faast F2BVSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|150-211 Km
|4-5 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Faast F2BVSEpluto 7G Max
Okaya EV Faast F2B is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Range
|80-85 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
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