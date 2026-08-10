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OKAYA EV Faast F2B

₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    75 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 - 85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All Faast F2B SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV Faast F2B Variants

Okaya EV Faast F2B price starts at ₹ 89,999 .
1 Variant Available
Faast F2B STD
₹89,999*
75 Kmph
80 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's auto retail industry sees improving dealer confidence for 2026, despite monsoon and financing concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing has secured two patents for innovative electric motor technologies, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and adaptability for EV applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption faces slow progress due to consumer range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure.Read Full Story

Okaya EV Faast F2B Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV Faast F2B
Bajaj Chetak
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Okaya EV Faast F2B comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B image
Rs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels80 Km3-4 Hours2500 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Faast F2BVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Faast F2BVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2BVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2BVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWFaast F2BVSEpluto 7G Max

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Okaya EV Faast F2B Images

Okaya EV Faast F2B Image 1
Okaya EV Faast F2B Image 2
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Image 5
Okaya EV Faast F2B Image 6

Okaya EV Faast F2B Colours

Okaya EV Faast F2B is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Boldly Black
Catty Cyan
Groovy Grey
Grungy Green
Siy Silver
Wintery White
Boldly black

Okaya EV Faast F2B Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Faast F2BvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Faast F2BvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Faast F2BvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Faast F2BvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Faast F2BvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Faast F2BvsOrbiter

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Okaya EV Faast F2B Specifications and Features

Max Power2500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
Range80-85 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed75 kmph
View all Faast F2B specs and features

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