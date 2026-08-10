Okaya EV Freedum Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range70 - 75 km
- Charging5.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.44 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okaya EV Freedum
|Rs. 69,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-75 Km
|5-6 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|FreedumVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|FreedumVSETrance Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|FreedumVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|FreedumVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|FreedumVSQC1
|Ola Electric S1 Air
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|58 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Aluminium Alloy
|151 km
|5 Hours
|6000 W
|FreedumVSS1 Air
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|70-75 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
Popular Okaya EV Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters