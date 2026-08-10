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OKAYA EV Freedum

₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okaya EV Freedum Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.44 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Freedum SpecsView specs icon

Okaya EV Freedum Variants

Okaya EV Freedum price starts at ₹ 69,999 .
1 Variant Available
Freedum Li
₹69,999*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okaya EV Freedum Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
India's potential policy shift on REEVs may blur distinctions with BEVs, affecting vehicle classification and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India and the EU launched a ₹169 crore initiative for developing advanced recycling technologies for electric vehicle batteries, enhancing mineral security.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption is hindered by consumer range anxiety and insufficient charging infrastructure, slowing its transition to electric mobility.Read Full Story

Okaya EV Freedum Visual Comparison

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Okaya EV Freedum comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okaya EV Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum image
Rs. 69,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-75 Km5-6 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWFreedumVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWFreedumVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWFreedumVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWFreedumVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WFreedumVSS1 Air

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Okaya EV Freedum Images

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Okaya EV Freedum Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
FreedumvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
FreedumvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
FreedumvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
FreedumvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
FreedumvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
FreedumvsMagnus Grand

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10 Aug 2026
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Okaya EV Freedum Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightYes
Range70-75 km
Charging Time5-6 Hours
Max Speed25 Kmph
View all Freedum specs and features

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