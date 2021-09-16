HT Auto
Okaya EV Freedum Specifications

Okaya EV Freedum starting price is Rs. 74,900 in India. Okaya EV Freedum is available in 1 variant and
74,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okaya EV Freedum Specs

Okaya EV Freedum comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Freedum starts at Rs. 74,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV Freedum sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okaya EV Freedum Specifications and Features

Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
710 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1280 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
75 Km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
BS6
Chassis
Steel Wheels
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded
Riding Modes
Eco
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Eco Riding Mode
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
No
Display
Digital
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Okaya EV Freedum Alternatives

Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

61,866 - 82,990
Check latest offers
Freedum vs Nyx
Gemopai Ryder

Gemopai Ryder

60,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Freedum vs Ryder
Avon E Star

Avon E Star

60,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Freedum vs E Star
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Freedum vs Vespar
Merico Electric Merico Fashia

Merico Electric Merico Fashia

61,311 Onwards
Check latest offers
Freedum vs Merico Fashi...

Okaya EV News

The Freedum e-scooter has been made available in both Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid options.
Okaya Freedum low-speed electric scooter launched at 69,900
16 Sept 2021
Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99%, along with zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible 48-month loan window
Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions
13 Jul 2023
The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
You could win a trip to Thailand by buying an electric scooter from this brand
29 Jun 2023
The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
Okaya EV sales grow 140% in May 2023; becomes sixth-largest electric two-wheeler player
3 Jun 2023
Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
3 Jun 2023
View all
 

Okaya EV Freedum Variants & Price List

Okaya EV Freedum price starts at ₹ 74,900 and goes upto ₹ 74,900 (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Freedum comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV Freedum top variant price is ₹ 74,900.

Li
74,900*
250 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

