Okaya EV's Ferrato to launch its first electric motorcycle on 2nd May

India's electric vehicle (EV) landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as Okaya EV prepares to launch its new premium brand which will be called Ferrato. The manufacturer has announced that it will be launching the electric motorcycle on 2nd May. Along with the announcement date, Ferrato has also teased an image of the upcoming electric motorcycle.

The 'Disruptor' as the brand is calling the motorcycle, will come with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which boasts an impressive torque output of 228 Nm. Ferrrato claims that the top speed of the electric motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

The last launch from Okaya EV was the Motofaast scooter, which helped in expanding the lineup. Priced at ₹1,36,999 ex-showroom, the Motofaast comes with an electric motor capable of delivering a peak power output of 2300 W. The electric With a top speed of 70 kmph and three distinct riding modes – Eco, City, and Sports – the Motofaast caters to a wide spectrum of riders, from eco-conscious commuters to thrill-seekers.

One of the standout features of the Motofaast is its innovative dual battery system, boasting a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh and utilizing LFP technology. This advanced battery setup ensures an impressive riding range of between 110 km and 130 km on a single charge, providing riders with the freedom to explore without constraints. Charging the battery pack to full capacity takes approximately 4-5 hours, making it convenient for daily commutes and extended journeys alike.

As Ferrato prepares to make its mark on the Indian EV landscape, Okaya EV has already announced that they will be laying out premium service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of using their own. In fact, the Okaya EV plans to set up more than 100 dealerships for Ferrato.

