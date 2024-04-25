HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okaya Ev's Ferrato To Launch Its First Electric Motorcycle On 2nd May

Okaya EV's Ferrato to launch its first electric motorcycle on 2nd May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2024, 17:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ferrato will have its own dealerships and service centres. Their first motorcycle will have some sporty design elements.
Ferrato Okaya EV
First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
Ferrato Okaya EV
First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.

India's electric vehicle (EV) landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as Okaya EV prepares to launch its new premium brand which will be called Ferrato. The manufacturer has announced that it will be launching the electric motorcycle on 2nd May. Along with the announcement date, Ferrato has also teased an image of the upcoming electric motorcycle.

The 'Disruptor' as the brand is calling the motorcycle, will come with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which boasts an impressive torque output of 228 Nm. Ferrrato claims that the top speed of the electric motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Motofaast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Motofaast
BatteryCapacity Icon3.53 kWh Range Icon130 Km
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Compare
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

The last launch from Okaya EV was the Motofaast scooter, which helped in expanding the lineup. Priced at 1,36,999 ex-showroom, the Motofaast comes with an electric motor capable of delivering a peak power output of 2300 W. The electric With a top speed of 70 kmph and three distinct riding modes – Eco, City, and Sports – the Motofaast caters to a wide spectrum of riders, from eco-conscious commuters to thrill-seekers.

One of the standout features of the Motofaast is its innovative dual battery system, boasting a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh and utilizing LFP technology. This advanced battery setup ensures an impressive riding range of between 110 km and 130 km on a single charge, providing riders with the freedom to explore without constraints. Charging the battery pack to full capacity takes approximately 4-5 hours, making it convenient for daily commutes and extended journeys alike.

Also Read : Audi E-Tron GT set for upgrade: Enhanced performance and tech incoming

As Ferrato prepares to make its mark on the Indian EV landscape, Okaya EV has already announced that they will be laying out premium service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of using their own. In fact, the Okaya EV plans to set up more than 100 dealerships for Ferrato.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrato Okaya EV electric vehicles EV electric bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.