Okinawa PraisePro Specifications

Okinawa PraisePro starting price is Rs. 76,848 in India. Okinawa PraisePro is available in 1 variant and
76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okinawa PraisePro Specs

Okinawa PraisePro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of PraisePro starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa PraisePro sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Okinawa PraisePro Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1970 mm
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
745 mm
Underseat storage
7 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Continuous Power
1000 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km
Motor Power
2500 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
88 km/charge
Max Speed
58 kmph
Body Graphics
Stylish Graphics
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
Odometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
EBS
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance
Pass Switch
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.0 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Okinawa PraisePro Alternatives

Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

61,866 - 82,990
PraisePro vs Nyx
Benling India Benling Falcon

Benling India Benling Falcon

62,200 - 71,248
PraisePro vs Benling Falc...
Merico Electric Merico Evanka

Merico Electric Merico Evanka

62,505 Onwards
PraisePro vs Merico Evank...
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

62,652 - 67,550
PraisePro vs Super Eco SE...
GT Force One

GT Force One

62,850 - 85,945
PraisePro vs One

Okinawa PraisePro News

Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
28 Mar 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter updated with new battery, connectivity features
17 Jul 2023
FAME 2 subsidy has been reduced significantly by the government of India, which will result in a price hike for eligible electric two-wheelers from June 1.
FAME 2 subsidy won't impact Indian EV industry's growth momentum, says Ola CFO
28 May 2023
Okinawa PraisePro Variants & Price List

Okinawa PraisePro price starts at ₹ 76,848 and goes upto ₹ 1.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa PraisePro comes in 1 variants. Okinawa PraisePro top variant price is ₹ 76,848.

STD
76,848*
2500 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

