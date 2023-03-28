Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa PraisePro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of PraisePro starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okinawa PraisePro sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Okinawa PraisePro price starts at ₹ 76,848 and goes upto ₹ 1.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Okinawa PraisePro comes in 1 variants. Okinawa PraisePro top variant price is ₹ 76,848.
₹76,848*
2500 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price