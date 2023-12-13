Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Price and specification comparison

Electric scooters in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand, sales and model influx. Over the last few years, several legacy players and EV startups have launched a wide range of electric two-wheelers in India and a majority of them are scooters. The latest one to enter the Indian electric two-wheeler market is the Kinetic Green Zulu, which is an electric scooter meant for commuting in and around the city and is priced under ₹1 lakh.

Kinetic Green has launched its latest electric scooter Zulu in India at ₹94,900 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter has a mundane yet practical design and is meant for commuting. The EV comes competing with rivals such as Ola Electric's S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.

Watch: Kinetic Green Zulu: A new EV on the block

Here is a price and specification comparison between Kinetic Green Zulu and Okinawa PraisePro.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Price

Kinetic Green Zulu comes priced at ₹94,900 (ex-showroom). This pricing is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. Kinetic Green is also offering the scooter under its subscription model at ₹69,000. On the other hand, the Okinawa PraisePro electric scooter comes priced at ₹99,645 (ex-showroom). The Kinetic Green Zulu is highly competitive against its rival PraisePro when it comes to pricing.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Specification

The all-new Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter gets power from a 2.27 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard this electric scooter churns out 2.8 bhp peak power and enables the scooter to run up to 104 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph. The battery of this EV can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in 30 minutes using a 15 Amp charging socket, claims Kinetic Green.

The Okinawa PraisePro electric scooter is powered by a detachable 2.08 kWh battery pack, while the electric motor onboard churns out 3.62 bhp peak power. The electric scooter claims to have a range of 81 kilometres on a single charge, while it can run at a top speed of 56 kmph. Also, the battery of this electric scooter can be charged fully within two to three hours, claimed the automaker.

The Kinetic Green Zulu clearly offers a much better range compared to the Okinawa PraisePro. However, when it comes to top speed, the Zulu offers slightly better performance than its rival.

