Okinawa iPraise+ Key Specs
- Speed58 kmph
- Range139 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.3 kWh
- Motor Power2.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Rs. 1.23 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|139 km
|4-5 Hours
|2700 W
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|129 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 40 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|iPraise+VSKonarc
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|iPraise+VSTrion
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|iPraise+VSEC-06
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|iPraise+VSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|iPraise+VSiQube
Okinawa iPraise+ is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Okinawa iPraise for its strong motor, range, and safety features, but issues with weight, charging time, and build quality persist, alongside new concerns about suspension stiffness and dashboard visibility.
|Max Power
|2500 W
|Battery Capacity
|3.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|139 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|58 kmph
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