PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/10

OKINAWA iPraise+

₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Okinawa iPraise+ Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    58 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    139 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All iPraise+ SpecsView specs icon

Okinawa iPraise+ Variants

Okinawa iPraise+ price starts at ₹ 1.23 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
iPraise+ STD
₹1.23 Lakhs*
2.5 kW
58 kmph
139 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Okinawa iPraise+ Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Aug 2026
Uttar Pradesh leads India's vehicle scrapping, retiring 48.5% of vehicles, boosting modernization and reducing pollution.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
German electric vehicle adoption surged to 7.5% in Q1 2023, driven by new €6,000 government subsidies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 introduces scrappage incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption and reduce pollution.Read Full Story

Okinawa iPraise+ Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with iPraise+.
Okinawa iPraise+
Ather Energy Konarc
VS
Okinawa iPraise+Select model
Ather Energy KonarcSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Okinawa iPraise+ comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Okinawa iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+ image
Rs. 1.23 LakhsOnwards
4.6100
-Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy139 km4-5 Hours2700 W
Ather Energy KonarcAther Energy Konarc imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters129 kgDiscDrumAlloy161 km5 Hours 40 Minutes4.7 kWiPraise+VSKonarc
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWiPraise+VSTrion
Yamaha EC-06Yamaha EC-06 imageRs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
-Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kWiPraise+VSEC-06
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWiPraise+VSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWiPraise+VSiQube

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Okinawa iPraise+
Aprilia SR 160
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Okinawa iPraise+Select model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR 160Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Okinawa iPraise+ Images

Okinawa iPraise+ Image 1
Okinawa iPraise+ Image 2
Okinawa iPraise+ Image 3
Okinawa iPraise+ Image 4
Okinawa iPraise+ Image 5
Okinawa iPraise+ Image 6

Okinawa iPraise+ Colours

Okinawa iPraise+ is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red
Red

Okinawa iPraise+ Alternatives

Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,999 - 1.45 Lakhs
iPraise+vsKonarc
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
iPraise+vsTrion
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Wave

Simple Energy Wave

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
iPraise+vsEC-06
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
iPraise+vsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
iPraise+vsiQube

Okinawa iPraise+ User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
Write a Review

Okinawa iPraise+ User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Okinawa iPraise for its strong motor, range, and safety features, but issues with weight, charging time, and build quality persist, alongside new concerns about suspension stiffness and dashboard visibility.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSolid range of 135 km
  • check circle iconPowerful 2.7 kW motor
  • check circle iconRobust safety features like E-ABS
  • check circle iconHigh-quality design
  • check circle iconConsistent motor performance at low battery

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWeight challenging for elderly riders
  • warning iconCharging time lengthy
  • warning iconFlimsy build quality
  • warning iconStiff suspension
  • warning iconDashboard visibility issues in sunlight
Suspension could be better
Riding this scooter on broken paths causes heavy hand vibrations. The double tube rear shockers feel incredibly rigid even after adjusting settings. Battery charging unit gets quite warm during regular afternoon garage charging schedules. Replacement body parts are expensive.
By: Nadia Rizvi (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Disappointed with panel build
Side stand sensor stopped working within three months of delivery. Facing regular loose wiring connections inside the digital dashboard which cuts off speedometer readings mid-way. Service center mechanics took two weeks to source simple replacement brake levers.
By: Vivaan Patel (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Mixed initial ownership
Front telescopic fork setup handles micro ripples but feels clunky over big speed breakers. Ground clearance of 175mm is great but overall plastic build quality could be improved. Customer care turnaround time is average at local dealerships.
By: Fatima Qureshi (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Moderate tech features
Anti theft alert works fine but the speaker sound is incredibly piercing and irritating. Keyless remote tracking sensor loses connection if kept inside thick leather pockets. LED headlight beam angle requires constant manual corrections.
By: Rehan Mirza (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Okay for short runs
Perfect machine if your daily route is under thirty kilometers max. Heavy body tracking makes maneuvering tight market curves slightly taxing for female drivers. Low battery percentage warnings start blinking too early on screen.
By: Sana Hussain (Jun 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Okinawa iPraise+ Related News

Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
28 Mar 2023
Yamaha YZF-R2 brings a new 204cc engine, TFT display and three variants to India's premium sports bike segment.
Yamaha YZF-R2: 5 things to know before you put your money down
30 Aug 2026
5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh
5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under 5 lakh
29 Aug 2026
Ather Konarc
Ather Konarc launched at 99,999 with up to 200 km range
29 Aug 2026
Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e electric SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at 11.45 lakh
28 Aug 2026
Xech JumpX is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,999.
XECH JumpX review: A handy roadside companion, but not without compromises
28 Aug 2026
View all
 Okinawa iPraise+ Related News

Okinawa iPraise+ Specifications and Features

Max Power2500 W
Battery Capacity3.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range139 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed58 kmph
View all iPraise+ specs and features

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features