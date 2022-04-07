|Battery Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Continuous Power
|1000 W
|3 KW
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Warranty
|3 Years or 30000 km
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 W
|4.4 kW
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Range
|139 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Max Speed
|58 kmph
|78 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹99,708
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹99,708
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,143
|₹2,166