In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs iQube Comparison