Compare BikesiPraise+ vs iQube Electric

Okinawa iPraise+ vs TVS iQube Electric

iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W3 KW
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W4.4 kW
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Range
139 km/charge75 km/charge
Max Speed
58 kmph78 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7081,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
99,7081,00,777
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,166

