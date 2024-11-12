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Ather Energy 450S vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 122-161 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours.
450S vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Iqube
BrandAther EnergyTVS
Price₹ 84,341₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range122-161 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Self Starter Button
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
22 L30 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s4.2s
Range
122 km94 km
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66IP67
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5.4 kW4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L30 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display5 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3411,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
4,7505,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9142,515
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
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TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
24 May 2024
Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
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