The bike has a telescopic front fork, mono-shock rear suspension, petal discs at both ends, and a combined braking system as standard. With a delivery time of about 4-6 weeks, the Ather 450 is currently available in Bengaluru and Chennai. It competes against the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube Electric. also offered for added convenience. The nitty-gritty details of this electric scooter can be found in our road test review here. On the road in Bengaluru, the Ather 450 retails for Rs 1,13,715.The Ather 450 boasts a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Google Maps navigation, digital document storage, and 24X7 connectivity with an in-built SIM and even over-the-air software updates. The Ather app lets you check your charge status, push navigation, view ride statistics, and book service remotely.According to the manufacturer, the Ather 450 has a range of up to 75km per charge (claimed figure). The lithium-ion battery pack is located on the floorboard, making the vehicle more stable since the centre of gravity is low. There are three options for charging the Ather 450: Home charging, Public charging via Ather Grid, and portable charging.In addition, Ather Grid fast charging points allow one to charge outside the confines of one's home. As an alternative, you can also use the scooter's onboard charger (sold separately), which allows you to connect it to a 5A socket and charge the battery pack.The bike has a telescopic front fork, mono-shock rear suspension, petal discs at both ends, and a combined braking system as standard. With a delivery time of about 4-6 weeks, the Ather 450 is currently available in Bengaluru and Chennai. It competes against the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube Electric. Ather Energy Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Ather Energy Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Ather Energy Ather 450X ₹ 1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs

Among the most feature-rich, sporty and premium electric scooters in India, the Ather 450 stands out. Due to its BLDC motor, it has a top speed of 80kmph and a 0-40kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. The electric motor produces 5.4kW of power and 20.5Nm of torque. A reverse assist is