In India, there are 4 Ather Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450X, Ather Energy 450S, Ather Energy 450 Apex, Ather Energy 450 Apex. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 84,341.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Ather Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ather Energy Rizta
|₹ 1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
|Ather Energy 450X
|₹ 1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
|Ather Energy 450S
|₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs