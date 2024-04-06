Best Ather Energy Bikes

In India, there are 4 Ather Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450X, Ather Energy 450S, Ather Energy 450 Apex, Ather Energy 450 Apex. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 84,341. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ather Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ather Energy Rizta ₹ 1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450X ₹ 1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450S ₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450 Apex ₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450 Apex ₹ 1.9 Lakhs

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4 New Ather Energy Bikes found

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Ather Energy Rizta Front Right View
1/12
FEATURED

Ather Energy Rizta

3.9
161
₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
159 km
20 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ather Energy 450X Front Left View
1/12
FEATURED

Ather Energy 450X

4.4
103
₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
161 km
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ather Energy 450S Front Left View
1/10
FEATURED

Ather Energy 450S

4.0
2
₹84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
161 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ather Energy 450 Apex Front View
1/14

Ather Energy 450 Apex

4.0
1
₹1.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
157 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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