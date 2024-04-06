Best Ather Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ather Energy Rizta ₹ 1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs Ather Energy 450X ₹ 1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs Ather Energy 450S ₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs Ather Energy 450 Apex ₹ 1.9 Lakhs Ather Energy 450 Apex ₹ 1.9 Lakhs

In India, there are 4 Ather Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ather Energy Rizta, Ather Energy 450X, Ather Energy 450S, Ather Energy 450 Apex, Ather Energy 450 Apex. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 84,341. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.