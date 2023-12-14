Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S vs Bajaj Chetak

In 2023 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
22 Nm16 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Drive Type
Belt driveHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min2.75 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1021,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9991,00,000
RTO
10,3990
Insurance
3,7040
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,149

