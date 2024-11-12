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Ather Energy 450S vs Bajaj Chetak

In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 122-161 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours.
450S vs Chetak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450s Chetak
BrandAther EnergyBajaj
Price₹ 84,341₹ 96,504
Range122-161 km/charge113-153 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours 25 Minutes

Filters
450S
Ather Energy 450S
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹84,341*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Speedometer View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1296 mm1225 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Additional Storage
22 L25 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
122 km113 km
Max Speed
90 kmph55 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)Riding Modes - Eco | Sports
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 L25 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch Deepview DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0911,00,453
Ex-Showroom Price
84,34196,504
RTO
00
Insurance
4,7503,949
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9142,159
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty performanceFeatures

Cons

Looks same as 450XCostly

450S Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs 450X
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450S vs iQube

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ather Service Carnival brings discounts on parts, labour and other services
Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign
12 Nov 2024
Ather has not made any cosmetic changes to the scooter.
Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh
31 Jul 2025
Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
Tesla will open their second dealership in Delhi.
Auto recap, July 31: Ather 450S with bigger battery launched, Tesla's new dealership and more
1 Aug 2025
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
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Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
9 Apr 2024
Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
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