In 2026 Ather Energy 450S or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 84,341 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of 450S up to 122-161 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450S in 4 colours.
450S vs Chetak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450s
|Chetak
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 84,341
|₹ 96,504
|Range
|122-161 km/charge
|113-153 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|2 Hours 25 Minutes