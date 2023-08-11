HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Ather 450s Review: Worthy Of Its Price Tag?

Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance. Does it have enough to justify the price tag? Here’s our review.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy 450s
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
₹ 72,065 - 91,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Leo
₹ 72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 74 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: 450S Ather Energy Electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.