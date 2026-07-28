Pros Lightweight and easy to handle in city traffic Comfortable ride with low seat height and good balance Cons Limited top speed of 55 kmph Rivals offer more range and top speed

The Bajaj Chetak has built a presence in the market since its revival as an electric scooter, and with the all-new Chetak C25, Bajaj aims to strengthen that presence in India’s crowded EV market. The company has kept things uncomplicated with this version, betting on a lighter weight, refined everyday usability and core riding comfort rather than headline-grabbing features or performance figures.

The C25 has retained its iconic neo retro design and Horse-shoe styled LED headlamp.

A Familiar Look With Significant Weight Savings At first glance, nothing about the Chetak C25 will surprise you if you have seen earlier Chetak scooters. The elegant metal body panels, rounded styling and clean lines are intact, giving it a premium and timeless presence on city streets.

But the big change is hidden under the skin. Bajaj has introduced an all-new steel tubular frame and a smaller battery in the floorboard. The result is a significant weight reduction. At just 107 kg, the C25 is around 22 kg lighter than other Chetak models, and this is immediately felt the moment you push it out of the parking spot or flick it through traffic. Its lightness translates into agility. The scooter feels more eager to turn in and is easy to manage in tight spaces. You never really feel like you are riding something that weighs more than a feathered electric scooter should.

The floorboard battery placement also helps lower the centre of gravity, which makes the ride feel composed even at slow city speeds. Balancing the scooter in stop-start traffic feels natural, and the confidence this builds cannot be understated for urban riders.

The underseat storage is 25 litres. It should be able to accomodate most of the helmets.

Comfort That Suits Daily Use The C25’s ride quality is surprisingly good for its price and simplicity. Telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear soak up the typical potholes, bad patches and ridges of Indian city roads quite comfortably. Suspension travel is adequate at 85 mm in front and 84 mm at the rear, and the ride does not feel harsh or unsettled even when you hit uneven surfaces.

The seat is supportive and wide enough for daily trips, and the low seat height of 763 mm will be appreciated by riders of varying heights. I am 5 feet 8 inches tall and found the ergonomics comfortable. The handlebar sits in a friendly position and does not brush against you even at full lock. The floorboard offers enough space for your feet and legs, making city commuting less tiring.

City-Oriented Performance The Chetak C25 is not designed to set performance benchmarks. It tops out at 55 kmph, and that puts it firmly in the realm of city commuters. Power comes from a hub motor making 2.2 kW peak power and a healthy 114 Nm of torque at the wheel. On the road, performance is smooth and predictable with no sudden jerks or unexpected surges.

Ride comfort is well suited for daily commuting across uneven city roads.

There are two ride modes on offer, Eco and Sport, along with a reverse mode that proves handy in tight parking spots. Eco mode feels intuitive in busy traffic, while Sport livens things up when you need a quick move, though the throttle can sometimes feel a bit too sharp for subtle inputs. The scooter never feels strained, but it never feels exciting either.

In typical urban traffic, the C25 delivers a confidence-inspiring experience. You do not get the sense of speed ramping up aggressively even as you approach its top speed, which adds a layer of composure to city rides.

Practicality and Usability Practical aspects have been given due attention. The colour LCD display is clear and easy to use, showing essential information without clutter. Basic connected features like call accept and reject are integrated, which is nice to have.

Under the seat is a 25-litre storage bay that can comfortably hold your daily essentials, or it can take a full face helmet. Ground clearance at 170 mm is healthy and ensures you do not scrape on common road obstacles. Braking is handled by a 180 mm front disc and a rear drum brake, and the overall feel and feedback from the brakes is good for city speeds.

Battery capacity stands at 2.5 kWh, and Bajaj claims an IDC range of 113 km. In real-world riding, expect around 95 km depending on how aggressively you ride. Charging from zero to 80 per cent takes about 2 hours 25 minutes with the offboard charger, and a full charge takes roughly 3 hours 45 minutes. For most urban routines, this is a practical and serviceable range.

The C25 gets a new single-piece LED tail lamp that replaces the split design which is on the other Chetak scooters.

Limited Top Speed The C25’s 55 kmph top speed is adequate for dense city traffic, but it rarely feels like more than that. On open roads or wider stretches, this limit becomes obvious and makes the scooter best suited strictly for city use. If you ever find yourself on faster-moving roads, the C25 feels like it is just about keeping up rather than cruising confidently.

Feature List Feels Modest In a world where rivals are packing in smart features even at the entry level, the C25 feels basic. Connected tech is limited, and several useful features like hill hold control, emergency stop signal, additional ride modes and music controls are locked behind Bajaj’s TecPac. This costs ₹3,000 as a one-time payment, and while it is good that it is not a subscription.

Final Verdict The Bajaj Chetak C25 is a well-built, thoughtfully executed city scooter with a focus on simplicity, comfort and everyday usability. It is easy to ride, light on its feet and feels composed in urban traffic. It is not for highway blasts or long-distance touring, but that is not its intention.

If your daily routine revolves around city streets and you want an electric scooter that feels refined, easy to handle and practical without overwhelming tech or complex menus, the Chetak C25 fits the bill. It may not excite with numbers or flashy features, but it delivers what matters most for daily commuting with clarity and confidence. For city dwellers looking for a sensible and balanced EV option, the Chetak C25 is worth serious consideration.

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