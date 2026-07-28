PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/20

BAJAJ Chetak

₹96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2Expert Score
4.6
149
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Flipkart Offer Background

Limited time offer on Flipkart

Buy Now on FlipkartBuy on Flipkart

The electric scooter market in India has experienced a massive shift toward premium reliability and smart urban commuting. At the forefront of this evolution is the Bajaj Chetak, a vehicle that seamlessly merges its legendary nostalgic silhouette with state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) engineering. Designed with a signature, robust solid metal body, the Chetak lineup caters directly to daily city commuters who prioritise structural durability, modern aesthetics, and real-world efficiency.

The current 2026 variants show major upgrades in battery optimisation, storage space, and integrated digital software.

Bajaj Chetak Price and Variant Matrix

The lineup features diverse model options tailored to a distinct range of requirements and budget segments. Pricing scales according to battery size, top speed performance, and the integration of advanced software features.

Variant ModelBattery CapacityClaimed Range (ARAI)Top SpeedEx-Showroom Price
Chetak C25012.5 kWh113 km55 kmphRs. 96,504
Chetak 30013.0 kWh127 km63 kmphRs. 1,08,000
Chetak 35033.5 kWh155 km63 kmphRs. 1,19,000
Chetak 35023.5 kWh153 km73 kmphRs. 1,23,000
Chetak C35023.5 kWh153 km73 kmphRs. 1,29,000
Chetak 35013.5 kWh153 km73 kmphRs. 1,34,000
Chetak C35013.5 kWh153 km73 kmphRs. 1,39,000

Note: On-road prices fluctuate across regions depending on localised FASTag fees, registration and insurance costs, and state-level EV subsidy allowances.

Technical Specifications and Practical Utility

The mechanical layout relies on a refined Brushless DC (BLDC) motor setup paired with an intelligent lithium-ion battery package that boasts an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

  • Front Suspension: Single-Sided Leading Link
  • Rear Suspension: Preload-Adjustable Monoshock
  • Wheel Configuration: 12-inch Premium Alloy Wheels
  • Front Brake Diameter: 200 mm Disc or Drum (Variant dependent)
  • Underseat Boot Capacity: Class-leading 35 Litres (Upgraded for full-face helmet storage)
  • Glovebox Capacity: 5 Litres additional front storage
  • Charging Time: 0% to 80% in approximately 3 hours to 3.5 hours via home charging systems

Smart Dashboard and Software Customisation

The user interface options divide the basic utility models from the flagship luxury variants. While the base entry setups utilise crisp, high-contrast LCD screens, the top-tier 3501 configurations incorporate a premium 5.5-inch colour TFT display console.

The TecPac Software Upgrade

To unlock the true computing power of the vehicle, owners can opt for the proprietary TecPac software bundle. This digital activation elevates the commute via comprehensive smartphone app integration:

  • Turn-by-Turn (TBT) Navigation: Powered directly through Google Maps optimisation on the dashboard screen.
  • Riding Profile Selection: Easy toggle control between energy-preserving Eco Mode and high-torque Sports Mode.
  • Hill Hold Assist: Prevents unintended backward rolling manoeuvres on steep inclines by managing motor braking torque automatically.
  • Safety Tracking Alerts: Integrated Geo-Fencing, remote immobilisation safety parameters, anti-theft notification alarms, and over-speed limit threshold triggers.

Ride Character, Ergonomics, and Structural Build

Unlike competitors that rely heavily on composite plastic body parts, the Chetak retains its signature heavy-duty steel body panels. This choice ensures a solid, vibration-free ride profile that handles severe weather conditions and minor surface scratches with superior durability.

The ergonomics favour an upright, neutral seating posture with a spacious floorboard configuration, maximising rider visibility in dense inner-city traffic blocks. Sequential rear blinkers and dynamic "Guide Me Home" headlight timers round out the premium illumination architecture, confirming that this legacy badge remains a forward-looking urban commuter asset.

Bajaj Chetak Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    64 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    113 - 153 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.5 - 3.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4.2 kW
View All Chetak SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Chetak Videos

  • Full Videos

Bajaj Chetak Variants

Bajaj Chetak price starts at ₹ 96,504 and goes up to ₹ 1.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak comes in 7 variants. Bajaj Chetak's top variant is C3501.
7 Variants Available
Chetak C2501
₹96,504*
55 kmph
113 km
Chetak 3001
₹1.08 Lakhs*
63 kmph
127 km
Chetak 3503
₹1.19 Lakhs*
63 kmph
155 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Chetak Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Bajaj Auto plans to launch electric motorcycles by 2028, expanding its EV portfolio amid rising demand and competition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Bajaj Auto plans to enhance its EV strategy by launching electric motorcycles in FY2028 and expanding Chetak scooter production.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian electric two-wheeler market grows as TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak become top-selling scooters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Auto plans to enhance its 125 cc motorcycle range and boost Chetak electric scooter, focusing on domestic and international markets amid global challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Bajaj launched an accessories list for the electric Chetak scooter, providing customization options and prices for potential buyers.Read Full Story

Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Chetak.
Bajaj Chetak
TVS iQube
VS
Bajaj ChetakSelect model
TVS iQubeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Bajaj Chetak comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak image
Rs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWChetakVSiQube
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-ChetakVSMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWChetakVSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWChetakVSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWChetakVS450S

Bajaj Chetak Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

The Bajaj Chetak has built a presence in the market since its revival as an electric scooter, and with the all-new Chetak C25, Bajaj aims to strengthen that presence in India’s crowded EV market. The company has kept things uncomplicated with this version, betting on a lighter weight, refined everyday usability and core riding comfort rather than headline-grabbing features or performance figures.

The C25 has retained its iconic neo retro design and Horse-shoe styled LED headlamp.
The C25 has retained its iconic neo retro design and Horse-shoe styled LED headlamp.

A Familiar Look With Significant Weight Savings

At first glance, nothing about the Chetak C25 will surprise you if you have seen earlier Chetak scooters. The elegant metal body panels, rounded styling and clean lines are intact, giving it a premium and timeless presence on city streets.

But the big change is hidden under the skin. Bajaj has introduced an all-new steel tubular frame and a smaller battery in the floorboard. The result is a significant weight reduction. At just 107 kg, the C25 is around 22 kg lighter than other Chetak models, and this is immediately felt the moment you push it out of the parking spot or flick it through traffic. Its lightness translates into agility. The scooter feels more eager to turn in and is easy to manage in tight spaces. You never really feel like you are riding something that weighs more than a feathered electric scooter should.

The floorboard battery placement also helps lower the centre of gravity, which makes the ride feel composed even at slow city speeds. Balancing the scooter in stop-start traffic feels natural, and the confidence this builds cannot be understated for urban riders.

The underseat storage is 25 litres. It should be able to accomodate most of the helmets.
The underseat storage is 25 litres. It should be able to accomodate most of the helmets.

Comfort That Suits Daily Use

The C25’s ride quality is surprisingly good for its price and simplicity. Telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear soak up the typical potholes, bad patches and ridges of Indian city roads quite comfortably. Suspension travel is adequate at 85 mm in front and 84 mm at the rear, and the ride does not feel harsh or unsettled even when you hit uneven surfaces.

The seat is supportive and wide enough for daily trips, and the low seat height of 763 mm will be appreciated by riders of varying heights. I am 5 feet 8 inches tall and found the ergonomics comfortable. The handlebar sits in a friendly position and does not brush against you even at full lock. The floorboard offers enough space for your feet and legs, making city commuting less tiring.

City-Oriented Performance

The Chetak C25 is not designed to set performance benchmarks. It tops out at 55 kmph, and that puts it firmly in the realm of city commuters. Power comes from a hub motor making 2.2 kW peak power and a healthy 114 Nm of torque at the wheel. On the road, performance is smooth and predictable with no sudden jerks or unexpected surges.

Ride comfort is well suited for daily commuting across uneven city roads.
Ride comfort is well suited for daily commuting across uneven city roads.

There are two ride modes on offer, Eco and Sport, along with a reverse mode that proves handy in tight parking spots. Eco mode feels intuitive in busy traffic, while Sport livens things up when you need a quick move, though the throttle can sometimes feel a bit too sharp for subtle inputs. The scooter never feels strained, but it never feels exciting either.

In typical urban traffic, the C25 delivers a confidence-inspiring experience. You do not get the sense of speed ramping up aggressively even as you approach its top speed, which adds a layer of composure to city rides.

Practicality and Usability

Practical aspects have been given due attention. The colour LCD display is clear and easy to use, showing essential information without clutter. Basic connected features like call accept and reject are integrated, which is nice to have.

Under the seat is a 25-litre storage bay that can comfortably hold your daily essentials, or it can take a full face helmet. Ground clearance at 170 mm is healthy and ensures you do not scrape on common road obstacles. Braking is handled by a 180 mm front disc and a rear drum brake, and the overall feel and feedback from the brakes is good for city speeds.

Battery capacity stands at 2.5 kWh, and Bajaj claims an IDC range of 113 km. In real-world riding, expect around 95 km depending on how aggressively you ride. Charging from zero to 80 per cent takes about 2 hours 25 minutes with the offboard charger, and a full charge takes roughly 3 hours 45 minutes. For most urban routines, this is a practical and serviceable range.

The C25 gets a new single-piece LED tail lamp that replaces the split design which is on the other Chetak scooters.
The C25 gets a new single-piece LED tail lamp that replaces the split design which is on the other Chetak scooters.

Limited Top Speed

The C25’s 55 kmph top speed is adequate for dense city traffic, but it rarely feels like more than that. On open roads or wider stretches, this limit becomes obvious and makes the scooter best suited strictly for city use. If you ever find yourself on faster-moving roads, the C25 feels like it is just about keeping up rather than cruising confidently.

Feature List Feels Modest

In a world where rivals are packing in smart features even at the entry level, the C25 feels basic. Connected tech is limited, and several useful features like hill hold control, emergency stop signal, additional ride modes and music controls are locked behind Bajaj’s TecPac. This costs 3,000 as a one-time payment, and while it is good that it is not a subscription.

Final Verdict

The Bajaj Chetak C25 is a well-built, thoughtfully executed city scooter with a focus on simplicity, comfort and everyday usability. It is easy to ride, light on its feet and feels composed in urban traffic. It is not for highway blasts or long-distance touring, but that is not its intention.

If your daily routine revolves around city streets and you want an electric scooter that feels refined, easy to handle and practical without overwhelming tech or complex menus, the Chetak C25 fits the bill. It may not excite with numbers or flashy features, but it delivers what matters most for daily commuting with clarity and confidence. For city dwellers looking for a sensible and balanced EV option, the Chetak C25 is worth serious consideration.

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Bajaj Chetak
Aprilia SR 160
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Bajaj ChetakSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Aprilia SR 160Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Bajaj Chetak Images

Bajaj Chetak Image 1
Bajaj Chetak Image 2
Bajaj Chetak Image 3
Bajaj Chetak Image 4
Bajaj Chetak Image 5
Bajaj Chetak Image 6

Bajaj Chetak Colours

Bajaj Chetak is available in the 17 Colours in India.

Azure Blue
Ebony Black Met
Lime Yellow
Matt Grey
Racing Red
Active Black
Misty Yellow
Ocean Teal
Opalescent Silver
Classic White
Brooklyn black

Bajaj Chetak Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
ChetakvsiQube
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ChetakvsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
ChetakvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
ChetakvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Chetakvs450S
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Chetakvs450X

Bajaj Chetak User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
Write a Review

Bajaj Chetak User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users love the Bajaj Chetak for its stylish and quiet operation, along with practical features like ample storage and navigation. However, connectivity issues and lesser range in sport mode persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and classy design
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long commutes
  • check circle iconGood quality and performance
  • check circle iconPractical storage space with 35 liters boot capacity
  • check circle iconFeature-rich with modern tech including navigation

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMileage could be better, especially on inclines
  • warning iconComfort on bad roads needs improvement
  • warning iconBluetooth connectivity can be unreliable
  • warning iconWhining sound from the motor at high speeds
  • warning iconRange in sport mode is lower than expected

User Reviews

Good Performance
This scooter is truly value for money. It delivers very good performance on the road, and the braking performance is excellent. Overall, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and worthwhile scooter.
By: Aman Mahajan (Jul 26, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Very perfect
This is a great bike for women and an excellent choice for everyday use. The charging is fast, and the battery lasts a long time. I've personally ridden it and had a very good experience. Highly recommended!
By: Ganesh jagdale (Jul 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best Looks with Solid Build Quality
This is one of the most stylish scooters available. The build quality is superb, and the performance is very good. It is also affordably priced, making it a great value for money. Additionally, the under-seat boot space is quite spacious and practical for daily use.
By: Aman kumar (Jun 9, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
An Outstanding EV Experience with Chetak
Chetak EV has been an outstanding experience with its smooth ride, premium design, powerful battery backup, excellent comfort, low running cost, and reliable, future-ready performance that truly exceeds my expectations.
By: Manojkumar sehgal (May 29, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect bike
It’s nice for women and offers a soft, smooth ride. Good for daily city rides. Smooth ride, easy handling, and comfortable for office and home commutes.
By: Anjali (May 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Bajaj Chetak Related News

Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
The updated Bajaj Chetak range now arrives with new C Series naming, faster performance and added connected features.
Bajaj updates Chetak portfolio with higher speed, more features and ‘C Series’ naming
29 Apr 2026
RCB Women celebrate their Women’s T20 League title as Bajaj Auto announces Chetak C25 scooters for the championship squad.
Bajaj Auto gifts new Chetak C25 scooters to RCB Women's team after T20 title win
7 Feb 2026
View all
 Bajaj Chetak Related News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download bike brochure

Bajaj Chetak Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Bajaj Chetak Specifications and Features

Max Power4.2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.5-3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range113-153 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed55-73 kmph
View all Chetak specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features