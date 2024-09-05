Bajaj Chetak to Ather 450: Electric scooters you can buy with a single tap

The advent of alternate fuels has also brought in alternate ways of marketing and product placement. Automotive OEMs are taking to e-commerce platforms to make the process of buying an electric scooter much easier. Here is a list of the scooters you can buy without the hassle of visiting a showroom. Note: Availability and pricing of these products on the platforms is subject to listed dealer's stock and aggregator offers. They may change at any time.

1 Ola S1 X Speed 90 kmph Kmph View Offers View More Details The Ola S1 X is a stylish and affordable electric scooter with a modern design, offering a good balance between performance and range. It's designed for urban commuting with modern features. The Ola S1 X gets a 2.7 kW hub-type motor making upto 4 kW of peak power. This scooter gets a 4.3 -inch segmented display and comes with three drive modes including eco, normal and sport. The tyres supplied are 12-inchers on both the front and rear of the scooter. The S1 X comes at a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). It offers a claimed range of 95 km. The scooter has a claimed max speed of 85 km/h and charging time of 5 hours. The scooter is available for purchase on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

2 Okaya Faast F2B Speed 75 kmph Kmph View Offers View More Details The Okaya Faast F2B is a budget-friendly electric scooter that focuses on practicality and efficiency. It offers a decent ride with a usable range, making it suitable for daily commutes within the city. The Okaya Faast F2B gets a BLDC motor making a maximum of 2.5 kW power. Features on this scooter include push button start, reverse mode, LED headlamps and includes three riding modes as well. The Faast F2B also gets 12-inch tyres. The pricing of the Okaya Faast F2B starts at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter gets a range of 80 km (claimed). It is rated for a maximum speed of 70 km/h with a charging time of 5 hours. The product is available for sale on Flipkart.

3 Hero Vida V1 Plus The Hero Vida V1 Plus is a premium electric scooter that combines performance with smart features. It offers a good range, robust build quality and connectivity options. The Hero Vida V1 Plus makes 6 kW of max power through its PMSM motor. The Vida V1 Plus gets a 7-inch touch screen with regen braking. Even this scooter gets 3 riding modes including eco, normal and sport. This gets 12-inch tyres as well on the front and rear. Hero Vida V1 starts at a price of ₹99,900 (ex-showroom) with a range of 100 km (claimed). The max speed is 80 km/h and is capable of charging within 5 hours. The Hero Vida V1 Plus is sold on both Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce platforms.

4 Bajaj Chetak 2901 View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Chetak 2901 is a modern electric version of the iconic Chetak scooter. It gets a retro design with modern electric performance, offering a comfortable ride with a great claimed range. The Chetak gets a BLDC motor producing 4.2 kW of peak power. It comes with a circular digital display but features such as follow me home headlights, reversing mode and the three basic riding modes are an optional extra on the Tecpac. The tyres of the Chetak 2901 are both similary sized to competitors at 12-inches. Bajaj is has made this scooter available on Amazon at a starting price of ₹99,998 (ex-showroom). The claimed range for the Chetak 2901 is 123 km. It reaches a maximum speed of 63 km/h and the charging time is 6 hours.

5 Ather 450 S Speed 90 kmph Kmph View Offers View More Details The Ather 450 S is a high-performance electric scooter known for its quick acceleration, advanced features, and sleek design. It offers a great range, fast charging and is a popular choice among urban commuters. This scooter makes 4.5 kW power and gets a PMSM motor. The screen on the 450 S as Ather claims is in industry firsth 18 segment display. This electric 2-wheeler, gets reversing assist, dual disc brakes, turn by turn navigation and even auto hold for slopes. The 450 X costs ₹1,14,989 (ex-showroom) and is available for sale on Amazon as well as Flipkart. Ather claims a charging time of 8.6 hours with a claimed range of 115 km. The top speed of the electric scooter is 90 km/h according to the manufacturer.

