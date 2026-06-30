2 metal-body electric scooters I would pick if I had to upgrade from my TVS Wego

If you want to buy a premium, dent-resistant, heavy-duty metal-body electric scooter, here are your best options.

Metal-bodied scooters are often synonymous with durability. The tough metal body can withstand the day-to-day wear and tear and scratches better than the fibre body panels. While the metal body results in more weight, which eventually leads to less efficiency, many customers who emphasise durability and day-to-day usefulness prefer metal-bodied scooters. Interestingly, while it is still easier to find an ICE-powered model, the number of electric scooters with a metal body is scarce in the Indian market.

If you want to maintain the premium, dent-resistant, heavy-duty metallic feel while jumping into the electric scooter space, these are the top 2 metal-body electric scooters to choose.