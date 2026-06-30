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2 metal-body electric scooters I would pick if I had to upgrade from my TVS Wego

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2026, 10:43 am
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If you want to buy a premium, dent-resistant, heavy-duty metal-body electric scooter, here are your best options.

Bajaj Chetak
The Bajaj Chetak carries forward the familiar metal body design with a clean and premium finish.
Bajaj Chetak
The Bajaj Chetak carries forward the familiar metal body design with a clean and premium finish.

Metal-bodied scooters are often synonymous with durability. The tough metal body can withstand the day-to-day wear and tear and scratches better than the fibre body panels. While the metal body results in more weight, which eventually leads to less efficiency, many customers who emphasise durability and day-to-day usefulness prefer metal-bodied scooters. Interestingly, while it is still easier to find an ICE-powered model, the number of electric scooters with a metal body is scarce in the Indian market.

If you want to maintain the premium, dent-resistant, heavy-duty metallic feel while jumping into the electric scooter space, these are the top 2 metal-body electric scooters to choose.

1 Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility

The most natural, zero-compromise metal-body electric scooter in the Indian market is the Bajaj Chetak. Unlike almost every other modern electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak retains a completely seamless steel body, which offers heavy-duty, premium durability. The Bajaj Chetak is focused heavily on predictable, stable and comfortable city commuting rather than aggressive, neck-snapping acceleration. The scooter is available in multiple variants, including the 2501, 3001, and 35 series. It gets a neo-retro design, a digital instrument cluster, up to 35-litre underseat storage, reverse assist, etc. The real-world range promised by Chetak is around 123 km, which is practical enough for a city commuter.

2 Kinetic DX
Kinetic Green DX
Kinetic Green DX
EMI starting at just
₹1,500/ month
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Kinetic Green DX marked the revival of the iconic scooter. The electric scooter came with a robust metallic shell, which makes the EV sturdy, targeting the buyers who dislike the flimsy feel of plastic or fibre body panels. Powered by an advanced LFP battery, the Kinetic DX is built to be structurally durable for harsh Indian summers compared to standard NMC batteries. The scooter is designed purely to handle broken city roads without rattling. The 2.6 kWh LFP battery promises up to 116 km range on a single charge. The battery can be topped up 0-80% in three hours.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2026, 10:43 am IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak Kinetic DX

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