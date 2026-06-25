5 electric scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from a Honda Activa
If you are planning to upgrade to an electric scooter from Honda Activa, here are the top 5 options.
Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter in India for a long time. The popular commuter scooter has been known for its practicality, affordability, and overall value-for-money. It has even ranked the bestselling two-wheeler in the country a few times, ousting the Hero Splendor motorcycle. If you own a Honda Activa and are planning for an upgrade to an electric scooter, this means you require a reliable, spacious, and comfortable ride without losing the practical floorboard and ease of handling.
Here are the top 5 electric scooters to consider that can bridge the gap between the ICE and EV models seamlessly.
Ather Rizta is designed specifically to take on the family scooter segment. This electric scooter comes with the largest seat in its class, a massive floorboard, and a low centre of gravity. The Rizta is widely praised by the riders who switch from ICE scooters to EVs for its seamless transition. The design is ground up, while the features are upmarket. In terms of performance as well, the Ather Rizta is an appealing product. A real-world range of around 123 to 159 km, plenty of under-seat storage, and Ather’s trusted smart dashboard are enough to pick it.
The TVS iQube comes with a very conventional ICE-powered scooter-like design. It has the Activa-like seating posture, weight distribution, and handling, making it highly intuitive for long-time Honda Activa riders. The iQube gets metal body parts that also add a familiar, robust feel to the scooter. It promises a top speed of 75-82 kmph, while the real-world range is between 94 and 212 km, depending on the battery variant.
Bajaj Chetak comes with a design that blends the modern elements with retro themes. The Chetak brings an all-metal build and a nostalgic, premium aesthetic. This is an easy leap if you want a retro, solid, and refined daily commuter. It promises a range of 127 to 153 km on a single charge, while the solid build quality, and a metal chassis add more zing to it.
Vida VX2, available in Go and Plus variants, come backed by Hero MotoCorp. Supported by technology like dual removable battery packs and fast charging, the Vida VX2 comes with a very roomy seating layout. The design is eye-catching, while the performance is impressive. It offers a real-world range of around 92-142 km on a single charge.
If you are looking for a more thrilling, sportier and tech-forward upgrade, the Ather 450X appears as the best bet. It is lightweight and much quicker, which enables it to zip through city traffic effortlessly. The Ather 450X promises a range of 126-16 km on a single charge. It gets an advanced touchscreen dashboard with Google Maps.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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