Looking for electric 2-wheeler? Here are top discounted EVs available on Amazon

Festive season brings the chance to fetch quite some catchy discounts especially if you are considering online shopping. Online retail channels like Amazon have recently started offering a range of electric two wheelers. And in view of the ongoing festive season, the e-commerce platform has extended its discounts on several popular electric two wheelers. Here’s a list of top discounted electric two wheelers on offer at Amazon’s Dhanteras Store.

1 Ola S1 Pro Book a Visit View More Details Ola S1 Pro, the flagship of Ola Electric is one of the most popular electric scooters in India. The electric two wheeler is being offered at ₹1,23,749, ex-showroom on Amazon’s Dhanteras Store. Promising a top speed of 120 kmph, the electric scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, thanks to an 11 kW electric motor. Ola Electric promises a range of 195 kilometres on a single charge. It comes with a standard three-year or 40,000-kilometre warranty on battery and vehicle components.

2 Ola S1 Air Speed 90 kmph Kmph Book a Visit View More Details The replacement for the original Ola S1, the S1 Air comes with a 3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge. Originally priced at ₹1,17,499, ex-showroom, the Ola S1 Air is being offered at ₹1,00,249 at the Amazon’ Dhanteras Store. The Ola S1 Air uses a 4.5 kW electric motor that is hub mounted. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds whereas 60 kmph comes up in 5.7 seconds. It comes with a 7-inch screen that has a resolution of 800x840. The electric two wheeler is further equipped with features such as cruise control, proximity unlock, call alerts, party mode, navigation, vacation mode, digital key, document storage, profiles and moods.

3 Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 View Offers View More Details Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 electric scooters are also available at Amazon's Dhanteras store at ₹1,33,194 and ₹93,748, respectively . The Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition is a retro-themed model. Originally priced at ₹1,50,869, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition comes with a 3.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 136 kms and a top speed of 73 kmph. The Bajaj Chetak 2903 comes as the affordable variant of the electric scooter. It comes with a 2.88 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 123 kms and a top speed of 63 kmph, and is originally priced at ₹99,998, ex-showroom.

4 Vida V1 Pro Speed 80 kmph Kmph View Offers View More Details The Vida V1 Pro which is priced at ₹1,46,760, ex-showroom, is being offered at Rs1,10,650 on Amazon during the ongoing festive deal. The Vida V1 Pro comes with a battery pack of 3.94 kWh and takes around 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. The scooter is claimed to deliver a riding range of 165 km on a single charge. It comes with a 6 kW electric motor which produces a continuous output of 3.9 kW. It can hit 40 kmph from stationary in just 3.2 seconds and its top speed is 80 kmph.

5 Vida V1 Plus Speed 80 kmph Kmph View Offers View More Details The more affordable version of the Vida V1 series, the V1 Plus is being offered at ₹95,650 on Amazon during the festive deal. The electric scooter, normally priced at ₹1,17,467, ex-showroom, comes powered by a 3.4 kWh battery pack, which promises a certified range of up to 143 km on a single charge. This scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 80 kmph. The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets LED projector headlamps and a full LED lighting setup, a seven-inch instrument cluster display, Other features include keyless entry, 26-litre under-seat storage, three different riding modes etc.

